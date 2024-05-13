Sellers welcome ability to market resale flats on HDB portal without help of agents

SINGAPORE – Two months after appointing a property agent to advertise her Punggol flat while she searched for a new home, senior manager Jessica Chai thought of trying her hand at marketing her unit herself, as she was not in a rush to sell.

“Sometimes, the agent will rush me when he receives an offer for my flat. Perhaps he wants to close the deal quicker, but I haven’t found my dream home yet and it can be quite pressurising,” said the 40-year-old.

She eventually listed the four-room flat on property platform Ohmyhome, which lets home owners do so themselves at no charge. At present, only real estate agents can put up listings on major property portals such as PropertyGuru and 99.co, which come with fees.

From May 13, both home owners and agents can list HDB flats for sale on the HDB Flat Portal. The service is currently free.

Ms Chai said she plans to list her unit and look for her next home on the portal without the help of her agent.

“I trust that it will be a safe and reliable platform, and I would be able to market my unit at my own pace while saving on agent fees,” she added.

HDB resale sellers typically pay 2 per cent of the sale price to their agent, while buyers pay a 1 per cent commission.

HDB said that to ensure genuine listings, sellers must have an intent to sell registered to list their homes. Buyers will need an HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter – which indicates their eligibility to buy a flat, receive grants and financing options – to schedule viewings with sellers.

Buyers will be able to access the listings and begin transactions with sellers when the service is officially launched later in May. The date has yet to be announced.

Another seller, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ng for privacy reasons, said he was interested in trying out the service as there are limited platforms where home owners can market their units themselves.

Mr Ng, 46, has placed a listing for his four-room flat in Sengkang on Ohmyhome, but said he received inquiries from only property agents who asked if he would like to engage their services.

“Engaging a property agent would be my last resort as I am not willing to fork out the commission. I hope that listing my flat on the HDB platform would expose my listing to more buyers,” he added.

Ms Susan Mariam, senior associate district director at real estate firm OrangeTee Group, said she appreciated how the resale flat listing service would save her from having to verify that interested buyers have an HFE letter.

“This requirement ensures the buyers are not wasting their time during viewings. If they don’t have their HFE letter yet, they won’t have a clear idea on their loans and whether they can afford the flat in the first place,” she said.