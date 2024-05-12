Sellers can list their flats on HDB Flat Portal from May 13

SINGAPORE – Owners of Housing Board flats or their property agents will have the option to list and market their homes for sale directly on the HDB Flat Portal from May 13.

The latest enhancement to the portal, which aims to streamline the process of buying and selling a flat, seeks to provide buyers and sellers access to secure property transactions as well as improved services by property agents, HDB said.

To ensure genuine listings, sellers must have an intent to sell registered to list their homes, the board said. Buyers will need an HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter – which indicates their eligibility to buy a flat, receive grants as well as financing options – to schedule viewings with sellers.

“This will improve user experience and ensure transparency as the resale flat listing service aims to become a trusted listing marketplace for genuine buyers and sellers,” HDB said.

The service will be free of charge for the time being, it added.

Buyers will be able to access the listings and begin transactions with sellers when the service is officially launched later in May. The date has yet to be announced.

Currently, only real estate agents can put up listings on major property portals such as PropertyGuru and 99.co, which comes with fees. Other platforms such as Ohmyhome and Carousell lets home owners do so themselves for free.