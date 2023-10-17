Sea views, proximity to MRT stations will make Bayshore popular with BTO hopefuls: Analysts

SINGAPORE – Flats in the upcoming Bayshore estate would likely be popular with home seekers due to factors such as convenient access to MRT stations, schools and sea views for some units, property analysts said.

They added that there could be strong demand for flats in Bayshore – an extension of Bedok town – which are likely to fall under the Plus model in the impending reclassification of flats.

The first two Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in the estate, comprising about 1,400 two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats, will be launched for sale in the second half of 2024.

They form part of the 7,000 HDB flats that will be built on the 60ha site, which sits on reclaimed land bounded by Upper East Coast Road and East Coast Parkway. About 3,000 units will be private housing.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tie, said flats in Bayshore will be popular among young Singaporeans as options are currently limited for those who want to live near East Coast Park. They would have to opt for private homes or older HDB resale flats.

“With new BTO flats being built in the area, young Singaporeans will have more affordable housing options. Moreover, these units will be conveniently located near MRT stations and schools, with some high-floor units commanding sea views.”

HDB said most homes in Bayshore will be within a five-minute walk of the upcoming Bayshore and Bedok South MRT stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

With these amenities, many home seekers may not mind the stricter resale conditions that come with Plus flats, such as the 10-year minimum occupation period, Ms Sun added.

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer of property search portal Mogul.sg, said flats in Bayshore could appeal to home buyers who want to live near their parents in eastern Singapore, and those who work in Changi Airport and Changi Business Park.

He added that he hopes to see larger units – such as five-room and three-generation flats – in Bayshore as most households would prefer such units for longer-term stay.

Huttons Asia senior director of data analytics Lee Sze Teck expects more than three applicants to be vying for each four-room flat in Bayshore - similar to that for the Bedok South Blossoms project launched in May, where four-room units were priced from $448,000 to $587,000.

The units will have full-height windows, while structural beams and columns in the flats will be kept to the edges for a “beamless” look.