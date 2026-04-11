The first private residential development in the new Bayshore precinct, Vela Bay gives buyers an early foothold in a neighbourhood set to evolve over time

Vela Bay is located along the East Coast, with views towards the sea and surrounding greenery.

Sweeping sea views are high on the list of qualities many prospective home owners look for in a property. But true unblocked sea views are becoming increasingly uncommon. In the island’s newer residential builds, surrounding developments tend to define – and limit – the panorama.

At Vela Bay, this rarity is preserved. Inspired by luxury yachts, the development has a total of 515 units, comprising 1- to 5-bedroom units. Over 70 per cent of the units are sea-facing. This not only gives the units longer sightlines and a sense of visual calm, but also greater privacy. Homes are designed to capture sea breezes, allowing for natural airflow and a more comfortable indoor environment throughout the day.

Developed by SingHaiyi Group, a CONQUAS Band 1 developer, Vela Bay is the first private launch in the new Bayshore precinct.

Mornings for Vela Bay residents might begin with a short walk, jog or cycle along East Coast Park or the beach, before a seamless commute to work.

As the day winds down, there are opportunities to enjoy a meal by the sea, or spend time outdoors admiring the sunset or socialising with neighbours.

More than 70 per cent of Vela Bay’s units are oriented towards the sea, offering longer sightlines, greater privacy and better natural airflow. PHOTO: SINGHAIYI GROUP

Close to the city, connected to the coast

Part of Vela Bay’s appeal lies in how naturally it bridges two worlds. With doorstep access to the Park Connector Network (PCN), residents have seamless routes for walking, jogging and cycling – making coastal and green spaces part of everyday life rather than a weekend excursion. Nearby, the upcoming SAFRA – set to be the largest in Singapore – adds another layer of lifestyle options, from fitness to family-friendly activities.

At the same time, Bayshore MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) is located right at the doorstep, placing the Central Business District (CBD), Marina Bay and Orchard Road within a straightforward commute.

The TEL’s extension to Changi Airport in the mid-2030s will further enhance connectivity, with the airport just three MRT stops away. For drivers, major expressways such as the East Coast Parkway (ECP) provide convenient access to both the CBD and Changi Airport within minutes.

Located at the doorstep of Bayshore MRT and near the ECP, Vela Bay is well served by public transport, car and ride hailing options. PHOTO: SINGHAIYI GROUP

Beyond the development itself, the wider Bayshore area is undergoing rapid transformation. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) envisions the district becoming a 60ha waterfront precinct, an area the size of about 80 to 90 football fields.

The precinct is planned to evolve into a vibrant, walkable neighbourhood with tree-lined streets, everyday amenities within easy reach, and a 1km-long Bayshore Street forming the heart of community life.

Alongside, URA’s Long Island master plan will see the East Coast coastline extended to create additional waterfront land for recreation, amenities and public spaces.

An emerging enclave

First-mover opportunities in an emerging precinct are rare. The fact that Vela Bay is the first private residential launch in the upcoming Bayshore Precinct underscores how infrequently such opportunities come about.

The planned Bayshore precinct is envisioned as a walkable neighbourhood, with tree-lined streets, everyday amenities and a central spine designed to support daily life. PHOTO: SINGHAIYI GROUP

Within the precinct, private homes will only account for about 30 per cent of the housing mix, or around 3,000 out of the planned 10,000. For first movers, that scarcity is the opportunity.

The layouts at Vela Bay prioritise functionality, with an emphasis on natural ventilation, spatial efficiency and everyday comfort. This is complemented by premium finishes, appliances from brands such as Miele, SMEG, Geberit and Newform.

Families with school-going children are well-positioned, with Temasek Primary and Secondary schools within 1km. Other institutions like Bedok Green Primary, Bedok View Secondary, Bedok South Secondary, Haig Girls’ School, Temasek Junior College and Victoria School are also within close proximity.

Vela Bay includes wellness amenities, such as a 50m infinity pool, two clubhouses and a co-working space. PHOTO: SINGHAIYI GROUP

Wellness facilities and communal spaces are designed to be part of daily life rather than occasional use. A 50m infinity pool anchors the development, alongside two clubhouses and a co-working space that support both downtime and flexible work routines. These shared areas are set on an elevated deck, lifting residents above ground-level activity. The result is a quieter, more private environment, while still keeping everything within easy reach.

For property buyers considering an enviable lifestyle and strong value proposition, Vela Bay’s location, connectivity and growth prospects presents an opportunity that is getting harder to find in today’s market.

SingHaiyi Group is recognised as a quality developer, with a performance rating of CONQUAS Band 1, the highest category awarded by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA). In addition, the Vela Bay project has been awarded the BCA Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy.



The sales gallery is located along Eunos Avenue 3, open daily from 10am to 8pm. Book your appointment today.