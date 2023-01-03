Live, shop and commute easily: New Tanah Merah mall-and-condo is linked to MRT station and transport hubs

It’s not an overstatement to say that Mr Tang Kok Thye is right at home when it comes to condominium projects in the Tanah Merah area. After all, the senior principal at architecture firm ADDP Architects has worked on at least three developments in this strategically located residential district in the East.

The latest project in his illustrious portfolio is Sceneca, a mixed-use development with direct access to the Tanah Merah MRT interchange.

Residential homes in mixed-use developments with access to a major transportation node are generally popular with house hunters for occupation or investment.

Watch the video to hear from Mr Tang on the inspiration behind Sceneca and what makes it a draw for residents: