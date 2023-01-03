Live, shop and commute easily: New Tanah Merah mall-and-condo is linked to MRT station and transport hubs

It’s not an overstatement to say that Mr Tang Kok Thye is right at home when it comes to condominium projects in the Tanah Merah area. After all, the senior principal at architecture firm ADDP Architects has worked on at least three developments in this strategically located residential district in the East.
The latest project in his illustrious portfolio is Sceneca, a mixed-use development with direct access to the Tanah Merah MRT interchange.
Residential homes in mixed-use developments with access to a major transportation node are generally popular with house hunters for occupation or investment.
Watch the video to hear from Mr Tang on the inspiration behind Sceneca and what makes it a draw for residents:
Sceneca Residence comprises two condominium towers with 268 units, with a variety of sizes ranging from one-bedroom to four-bedroom apartments. There are also four penthouses, each with four bedrooms.
The Sceneca development also houses Sceneca Square, a 20,000 sq ft retail mall with cafes, restaurants and a new-to-market smart supermarket – perfect for those who want to shop, dine, and unwind within the boundaries of the development.
An inspired development
“Sceneca is my most progressive design so far as I have experimented with a different colour palette,” Mr Tang says.
Tanah Merah means “red soil” in Malay – a reference to the red clay cliffs in the area that used to front the sea.
As such, Mr Tang used a textured terracotta facade for Sceneca. “The form, shape and texture are all taking inspiration from the Tanah Merah story,” he shares.
With its high visibility along the busy East-West MRT line, the facade is poised to become a talking point and an icon for the neighbourhood.
In addition to its rustic terracotta look, Sceneca will also feature steel details that fuse modern and natural elements for a more luxe appearance. Mr Tang says: “We have to strike a fine balance between making it look rugged and also aesthetically pleasing for the buyer looking for a luxury development.”
What also makes Sceneca different from other mixed-use developments is that its residential towers are situated at the back of the development – a key factor in reducing noise pollution for residents.
Mr Tang says: “We elevated the residential space to start from the third level for a quiet, peaceful environment for the residents to enjoy. But you can also go downstairs and enjoy the vibrancy of Sceneca Square.”
With convenience and connectivity
Besides living in a well-designed space, Sceneca Residence dwellers will get to appreciate how the development’s seamless connectivity makes life easier and more convenient.
With the Tanah Merah MRT interchange being directly connected to the development, residents coming from the MRT interchange will be just minutes away from home via the 24-hour covered walkway.
“You don’t have to walk all around the development to get to your home and you will not be exposed to the elements either,” says Mr Tang.
The PIE, ECP, TPE and KPE expressways are just a few minutes’ drive away, while those who prefer a car-lite lifestyle can get around the island easily and quickly by public transport.
Sceneca is only two MRT stops away from Changi Airport; two stops to Tampines MRT Station which serves as an interchange between the East-West and Downtown Lines; and three stops to Pasir Ris MRT Station which serves as an interchange between the East-West Line and the future Cross Island Line.
Established malls and facilities in the area include Bedok Mall, Century Square, Changi City Point as well as Singapore Expo and Changi General Hospital, while schools such as Anglican High School and Temasek Junior College are also nearby.
A new way of smart living
Sceneca Residence is chock-full of amenities. Not only did Mr Tang expertly maximise space efficiency in residential units, he also took into account how residents, especially families with young children, could enjoy recreational moments conveniently.
Strategically peppered throughout the estate are “breakout spaces that people can enjoy using at different times,” he says.
These include the Function Room, Gym Room, The Lawn, Playground, 50m Lap Pool, Splash Pool, Aqua Walk and Swing Garden. There are also cookout stations for BBQ parties at the Festive Pavilion and Party Pavilion.
The main breakout space is undeniably the Clubhouse. This spacious indoor lounge features full-height glass windows and a privacy pod for a peaceful work- or study-from-home experience.
A pantry with a built-in microwave, refrigerator and a well-stocked vending machine also provides for other entertainment possibilities.
To give residents a greater sense of privacy, the team took care in positioning the Clubhouse so that visitors would need to take a lift from the carpark right up to its entrance without having to wander around.
Sustainability is also a key design consideration for Mr Tang, who is the current president of the Singapore Green Building Council. As such, the residential units are created with ample natural lighting and air circulation to reduce energy consumption.
He says: “From the client’s brief to our final design, we had to balance so many things. But I like how the end product is integrated nicely, like a jigsaw puzzle that has been put together as a full picture. If you remove one piece, it’s no longer complete. We always strive for this totality in all our designs.”
