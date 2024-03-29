S’poreans who helped stranded Malaysians during Covid-19 pandemic welcome emergency housing portal

SINGAPORE - When content creator Kelly Kanaga heard that some Malaysian workers were stranded in Singapore in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, she took to her social media platforms to connect those in urgent need of housing with people who were willing to host them.

Although the process was tedious, the 34-year-old said she carried out her role as an “informal real estate agent” for about a month, and she received hundreds of requests for help. She eventually assisted about 25 stranded workers.

“An online portal could streamline the process and get help to those in need quicker,” said Ms Kanaga, who also housed two workers in her three-room Marsiling flat for about three months.

The Ministry of National Development (MND) and real estate platform Mogul.sg announced earlier in March that they were teaming up to launch such a portal, which will be activated only in the event of a national crisis.

This refers to grave emergency situations where the security or economic life of Singapore is threatened. The coronavirus pandemic was one example.

The portal is in development and is expected to be ready around the first half of 2025.

With the portal, those in need of emergency housing will be able to view available residential listings and the conditions set by home owners, such as the length of stay and suitability for families or pets.

There is potential for the site to be launched within a day or two of an MND activation notice, Mogul.sg managing director Simon Yio told The Straits Times.

Outdoor instructor Ruby Tan, 36, who hosted two Malaysian workers for about two months in 2020, said the portal would make it easier to match people willing to host with those in need.

“I was willing to host Malaysians stranded here, but it took time asking around and being linked to several people, before finding someone we could host,” she said.

Marketing executive Ummar Hasim, 39, who manages the Couchsurfing (Singapore) Facebook page, said the initiative is welcome, but he also hopes for a channel that home owners and their guests can reach out to, should the situation turn sour.

“Some safety and security concerns could arise, such as instances of theft, language barriers or general misunderstandings,” he said. “Also, if the crisis is a pandemic, where isolation is required, shared spaces may not be the best option.”

Under the pact with MND, Mogul.sg will ensure that processes to verify the eligibility of users and a robust legal framework are in place to protect users.

The ministry said details about eligibility for emergency housing will be made known to affected individuals during a national crisis. Rent, it added, should be agreed upon between home owners and those affected, and the Government will not dictate this.

Mr Ummar added that informal arrangements such as couchsurfing are not ideal during national crises, as they are “more suitable for hospitality exchange during normal times”.

“Ideally, those in need can be housed in shelters or hostels with basic living facilities and privacy.”