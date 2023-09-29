Riverfront SoHo in Yishun, ‘transparent factories’ in Kallang-Kolam Ayer among ideas under review

SINGAPORE - Industrial buildings along a river in Yishun could be repurposed into residential units as part of a proposal to rejuvenate the Yishun industrial estate.

Now occupied by a row of flatted factories, the area facing the river, Sungei Simpang Kiri, could be transformed into a riverfront SoHo (small office/home office), or a place to live, work and play at. This can be done through the addition of bridges, boardwalks, paths and a cycling track.

The suggestion from planning and design firm Arup was among 26 proposals submitted for a competition that JTC Corporation held between February 2020 and March 2021 to reimagine Singapore’s industrial landscape. The shortlisted entries are now being exhibited at The URA Centre in Maxwell Road as part of Archifest, a yearly festival by the Singapore Institute of Architects.

Architectural, planning and design professionals were invited to put forth ideas to transform the Yishun and Kallang-Kolam Ayer industrial estates into sustainable and vibrant communities, while retaining existing buildings.

These estates were chosen as there were opportunities to make better use of space by integrating industrial and non-industrial uses, JTC said.

Arup’s proposal titled The Intersections was among seven shortlisted entries.

Under its proposal, the Yishun industrial estate could be connected to surrounding neighbourhoods through a network of greenery-lined paths.

“Here, urban greening plays a crucial role in achieving this goal, not only by creating a vibrant green neighbourhood, but also by mitigating the heat generated in the estate,” said the firm.

In a separate proposal, architectural firm Broadway Malyan mooted the idea of introducing “transparent factories” to the Kallang-Kolam Ayer industrial estate.

At these factories, ground-floor spaces could be made more open and inviting to engage the public.

Showrooms and product galleries could offer visitors an immersive experience, where they can interact with innovative production processes, and customise products and designs.

JTC said this could be an avenue to promote industrial tourism.

The rooftops of these factories could also be transformed into large green spaces, based on Broadway Malyan’s proposal titled Singapore Makers Land.