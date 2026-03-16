Revised plans for Singapore’s second CBD kickstarted with the release of Jurong white site

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The site has a total potential yield of 186,139 sqm, comprising a minimum of 40,000 sqm of office space and about 1,200 private residential units.

SINGAPORE - The first of three land parcels in Jurong Lake District (JLD) - formerly part of a 6.5ha master developer site meant to kickstart the development of Singapore’s second Central Business District (CBD) - was released on March 16, after several major concessions to make the plot more attractive to developers.

Among the revisions, the Government will now undertake some infrastructure works, including demolishing existing state property, building an underground link to a Cross Island Line (CRL) MRT station and removing roads that will no longer be in use.

It has also increased the amount of space that developers are allowed to use to build private homes, and reduced the minimum amount that must be used as office space.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) released the white site in Town Hall Link for sale under the reserve list of the first half 2026 government land sales (GLS) programme, to give potential tenderers time to study the revised planning and tender requirements.

Reserve list plots are released for sale only if a developer offers a minimum price deemed acceptable to the Government, and there is sufficient market interest.

The white site is poised to catalyse the next phase of development for JLD to become the largest mixed-use business node outside the city centre - a key part of Singapore’s decentralisation strategy.

The site has a total potential yield of 186,139 sqm, comprising a minimum of 40,000 sqm of office space, about 1,200 private residential units and 44,000 sqm gross floor area (GFA) of space for retail, serviced apartments, hotel, sports, recreation and community spaces, medical clinics, attractions.

In September 2024, a tender for the JLD master developer site was not awarded as a bid of about $2.5 billion, or $640 per square foot per plot ratio from a consortium of five real estate heavyweights – CapitaLand Development, City Developments, Frasers Property, Mitsubishi Estate and Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) – was deemed too low.

As the Town Hall Link white site’s GFA is around half that of the JLD master developer site, the reduced development risk will give developers the option to undertake the project with greater confidence, while retaining the critical mass needed to catalyse the next phase of growth and support medium term growth in demand for housing and offices, URA said.

The white site’s minimum office quantum was reduced to 100,000 sq m from 146,000 sq m, while the maximum residential GFA was increased to 186,000 sq m.

To drive JLD’s transformation, the Government has also invested in infrastructure and development projects in the precinct, including the revitalised 90ha Jurong Lake Gardens and the addition of two new MRT lines – Jurong Region Line (JRL) and Cross Island Line.

The JRL will be operational in stages from around mid-2028, and the CRL Phase 2 which connects to JLD, is expected to be completed in 2032.

The Jurong Region Line will be operational in stages from around mid-2028. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

The two new MRT lines, together with the existing North-South and East-West lines, will connect JLD to the rest of the island, including the city centre and upcoming Changi Airport Terminal 5.

The CRL will save commuters about 20 minutes of travel time between JLD and Pasir Ris Central as compared to today, URA said.

Construction to extend the CRL further west from JLD is expected to start in 2027 to improve connectivity to the Jurong and the western industrial areas.

In addition, LTA has announced plans for the west coast extension, which will extend the JRL to connect to the CRL at the CR18 West Coast station by the late 2030s, and the Circle Line at Kent Ridge station by the early 2040s, reducing journey time between western Singapore and the city centre by up to 20 minutes.

The development of the site will also involve implementation of district-level infrastructure, specifically a district cooling plant and district pneumatic waste conveyance system central station.

This would enable future developments to readily tap into them, improving energy efficiency, and supporting sustainability objectives, URA said.

The development of JLD has advanced progressively over the years, with the area around Jurong East MRT interchange station establishing a critical mass of about 185,000 sqm of office space and about 2,000 homes, which are well-served by a range of retail, healthcare and institutional uses.

Over the next few years, new projects will further enhance the vibrancy of JLD. These include the completion of the new Science Centre and Jurong Gateway Hub – an integrated transport hub next to Jurong East MRT Station incorporating a bus interchange, library, community club, sports facilities, offices and shops.

Some government agencies including the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment are studying plans to move their offices to JLD.