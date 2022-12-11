Review of HDB town classification likely to come with policy changes: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - Any adjustment to the classification of public housing estates as mature or non-mature, which is now being studied, is likely to come with other policy changes to ensure that flats remain accessible and affordable to a wide spectrum of Singaporeans, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

“The current classification causes a bit of disjoint in people’s minds because there are some non-mature estates that command very high application rates,” said Mr Lee in a wide-ranging interview with The Sunday Times and Lianhe Zaobao on Nov 30 on the present and future of public housing in Singapore.