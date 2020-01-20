Renewal of Jurong Lake area completed

Over the last nine years, the Jurong Lake area has been progressively fitted with new amenities such as interconnected gardens and communal spaces.

The Jurong East Town Centre has also been overhauled and given a modern look, as part of the Housing Board's Remaking Our Heartland programme. Ten neighbourhood centres within the housing estate have also been transformed.

The Jurong Lake area was selected in 2011 for rejuvenation, along with East Coast and Hougang. Yesterday, the HDB announced that renewal plans for the area have been completed.

