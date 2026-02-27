Rear block of The Centrepoint sold en bloc to Frasers Property for $391.9m

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Frasers Property, through its wholly owned subsidiary Frasers Property Cuppage, was on Feb 26 awarded the collective sale tender for the leasehold rear block of The Centrepoint for $391.9 million.



This consolidates its ownership of the seven-storey landmark property in Singapore’s iconic Orchard Road shopping belt , the property group said in a statement early on Feb 27.

The tender price translates to a land rate of about $2,577 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), assuming full commercial use, and land betterment charges of $253.13 million for lease top-ups and intensification to a plot ratio of 5.6, marketing agent Savills said.

Developers pay a land betterment charge for the right to enhance the use of some sites or to build bigger projects on them.

Based on the agreed apportionment method, retail unit owners each stand to receive proceeds ranging between $0.84 million to $9.29 million, while the apartment owners each stand to get between $2.65 million and $7.11 million per unit, subject to final adjustments.

The leasehold rear block forms part of The Centrepoint at 176A Orchard Road and comprises 66 retail units and 66 residential apartments under Management Corporation Strata Title Plan No. 1304. It occupies a prime site along Orchard Road with a direct sheltered link to Somerset MRT station.

The site has a land area of about 44,700 sq ft and is zoned “Commercial”, with a gross plot ratio of 5.6 and a maximum height of up to 10 storeys.

The rear block of The Centrepoint mall. PHOTO: SAVILLS SINGAPORE

This acquisition, the group said, further strengthens Frasers Property’s position in the Orchard Road area and its ability to maximise the potential of this well-located site, in line with national plans to rejuvenate the Orchard Road precinct.

Ms Soon Su Lin, chief executive of Frasers Property Singapore, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our ownership of The Centrepoint. This gives us greater flexibility to unlock the site’s long-term potential, including assessing broader rejuvenation plans for the area.”

Completed in 1983, The Centrepoint comprises two blocks: a freehold front plot and a leasehold rear plot.

Before the collective sale for the rear plot, Frasers Property already held a majority stake in it, owning more than 52 per cent of the units by strata area. Frasers Property is also the majority shareholder in the freehold front plot, owning about 96 per cent of the units by strata area.

In all, the group has developed more than 23,000 homes and oversees a portfolio of 12 shopping malls in Singapore and 6 office and business space properties.

Jeremy Lake, managing director, investment sales and capital markets, Savills Singapore, said: “The Centrepoint is our fifth successful collective sale along the Orchard Road belt, bringing our total transaction value in the precinct over the past five years to more than $2.69 billion.”

The other sales included Tanglin Shopping Centre, which was sold at $868 million, Ming Arcade at $172 million, Delfi Orchard at $439 million and Concorde Hotel at $821 million.

The future redevelopment of these properties will help to transform Orchard Road from a traditional shopping belt into a must visit vibrant and multi-functional lifestyle destination, he added.

The law firm of Rajah & Tann represented Frasers Property, while Wee Swee Teow LLP represented the vendors.