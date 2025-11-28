Re-poll allowed for 4 HDB blocks that previously failed to get enough votes for HIP

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A re-poll was allowed for four HDB blocks that had previously failed to get enough votes to undergo the Home Improvement Programme (HIP).

The one block in Serangoon and three in Lengkong Tiga eventually garnered enough votes to pass the 75 per cent threshold, and upgrading works were carried out, the Housing Board said on Nov 28 in response to queries from The Straits Times.

This comes after two blocks in Tiong Bahru, built in 1949, had recently failed to garner sufficient votes for the HIP by a narrow margin of one and two votes, poll results published on Nov 21 showed.

Residents said they were disappointed at the outcome as they had hoped for improvements to their ageing flats.

HDB said that the previous cases of unsuccessful polls were at Block 316 Serangoon Ave 2 in 2017, and Blocks 101, 104 and 108 Lengkong Tiga in 2023.

Checks showed the Serangoon block, which was built in 1984, has eight units of executive flats. The Lengkong Tiga blocks, built in 1988 and 1989, have between 10 and 55 units of executive flats each .

A commonly cited reason in those blocks was that the residents who opted out had recently completed renovation works, HDB said.

Some of the other flat owners had appealed, and HDB decided to conduct a re-poll after considering factors such as the MP’s inputs on the residents’ level of support for HIP and the contractor ’s schedule of works in the precinct.

HIP was launched in 2007 to spruce up older housing estates and resolve common maintenance problems, such as spalling concrete. It is carried out only if at least 75 per cent of a block’s eligible Singaporean households have voted for it. Permanent resident households are not eligible to vote.

If the vote passes, residents have to undergo some compulsory works, such as repairing spalling concrete, but can opt out of other improvements like bathroom upgrading.

While HDB did not say whether a re-poll is on the cards for the two Tiong Bahru blocks, it said it is discussing with Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Foo Cexiang on the next course of action.

At Block 35 Lim Liak Street, which has 15 households, 11 voted for the HIP, while four did not vote. Only one more “yes” vote was needed to meet the voting threshold.

Of the 24 units in Block 34 Kim Cheng Street, 16 households voted in favour of the HIP, two voted against and six did not vote. Two more votes were needed to pass the voting threshold.

The two blocks were among 29 in the neighbourhood that voted earlier in November on whether or not to carry out HIP improvements. Voting was successful for the other 27 blocks. All the four-storey walk-up flats were built by the Singapore Improvement Trust, the predecessor to HDB.

Mr Robin Loi, 70, who has lived in his three-room flat at Block 34 since the 1970s, said that rather than having a re-poll, he hoped the authorities could carry out some improvements in the flats that need sprucing up , as a compromise.

The retired administrative officer said the cast-iron pipes in his service yard, which were patched up when it burst three years ago, were still leaking.

“Many units here have new owners and are newly renovated. I understand if they don’t support HIP as it would trouble them. Some owners also cannot be contacted,” he said.

“I just want my leaking pipes to be replaced; the other improvements are not necessary.”

A 53-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Ms Tan, said that a re-poll could give residents another opportunity to express their views if their circumstances or perspectives have changed.

“For those who voted out, I’m not sure whether a re-poll would make much difference, but it might still be worth seeing how opinions have evolved,” said the graphic designer, who voted in favour of HIP.

HDB said ahead of HIP polling in any precinct , it will give all flat owners an information package about the programme, including a guidebook, answers to frequently asked questions, and a proxy form for those who are unable to vote in person.

During the polling period, an exhibition and a mock-up unit are set up for residents to view the HIP improvement items, such as the grille gate designs and the upgraded toilet.

“This allows residents to better understand the benefits of the HIP programme that they can look forward to, and to allow them to make an informed choice as they proceed with the official HIP poll,” HDB said.

These measures were also taken for the 29 blocks in Tiong Bahru, it said.

HDB added that majority consent is required for a block to undergo HIP, as most of the mandatory improvement works, such as the replacement of waste pipes, are carried out in all residents’ flats .

It will typically conduct a preliminary poll to gauge flat owners’ support for the HIP. If the results show sufficient support, it will proceed with the official polling.

Based on a preliminary poll conducted earlier in 2025, all 29 blocks would have been able to cross the 75 per cent threshold, Mr Foo said in a Facebook post on Nov 25.

A previous poll in 2019 had shown that 10 blocks would not meet the threshold, and a decision was made to defer the HIP.

Mr Foo told ST that he is planning to engage the residents over the next two weeks on their options moving forward.