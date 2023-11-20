Raffles Town Club site to be redeveloped into homes after lease expires in Oct 2026: SLA, URA

SINGAPORE – Raffles Town Club will have to vacate its premises in Plymouth Avenue when its lease ends on Oct 17, 2026, with the site slated for future residential development.

In a statement on Nov 20, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the redevelopment of the site near Stevens MRT station will support future housing demand.

The agencies said the redevelopment of the land is in line with the Government’s focus on redeveloping brownfield sites as much as possible to meet future demand for land, including housing.

Brownfield sites refer to land that has been cleared for urban or industrial use.

The redevelopment of this site will also “enhance the residential character of the precinct”, and allow future residents to benefit from the transport infrastructure and connectivity to the city and other parts of Singapore, added the authorities.

Raffles Town Club can continue operations at the site until its lease expires in October 2026, upon which it must return the land to the state, said SLA and URA.

SLA will work closely with the town club on the return of the land.

The agencies said that if Raffles Town Club wishes to continue operations after its lease expires, it can shift to other available state properties.

“Agencies will engage Raffles Town Club on the availability of suitable state properties through open tender, or (the club) can explore other options from the open market,” added SLA and URA.

Opened in March 2000, the club has 14,000 active members, according to its website.