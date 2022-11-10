Punggol Waterfront BTO project wins BCA award for inclusive design

SINGAPORE - Barrier-free communal spaces and linkways to the neighbourhood centre and transport nodes provide residents at Waterfront I & II @ Northshore with seafront living without having to give up comfort or accessibility.

These features helped the project clinch the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Universal Design Excellence Award.

The Housing Board’s Build-To-Order project in Punggol is one of four winning projects, all of which obtained the highest possible universal design index rating, the authority announced on Thursday.

The winners showcased universal design principles to create a more accessible and inclusive environment for people with disabilities, the elderly and young children, BCA said.

Mr Clement Tseng, BCA’s group director for building plan and management, said: “We are glad to celebrate the achievements of these exemplary developers and architects who have incorporated thoughtful designs so that users, regardless of their needs and abilities, can enjoy a common experience.”

This award replaces BCA’s previous Universal Design Mark Award, for which industry players were required to apply.

Now, BCA shortlists projects based on their universal design index, a self-assessment checklist on the firms’ part, before the authority does its own assessment.

At Waterfront I & II, which was completed in 2021, barrier-free pavements connect facilities such as the senior care centre, childcare centre and three-generation playgrounds.

To allow more residents access to the seafront, a wheelchair-accessible promenade and viewing deck with railings were built with safety in mind.