Punggol BTO flats further delayed after HDB axes contractor’s services over ‘unsatisfactory’ progress

SINGAPORE - Buyers of 991 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Punggol will face a further delay of three months, on top of an already delayed completion timeline, after the Housing Board terminated the services of the project’s main contractor.

The services of CKR Contract Services, the main contractor for the Punggol Point Cove BTO project, were terminated due to “unsatisfactory” progress and a repeated failure to meet necessary construction targets, said HDB in an e-mail sent to buyers on Thursday and seen by The Straits Times.

This is despite frequent engagement and HDB’s best efforts to facilitate the progress of work with the contractor, and the termination is in the interest of the flat buyers, said the board in the e-mail.

The affected flats are under phase two of the Punggol Point Cove project, which consists of a total of 1,179 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room units.

The completion dates of these units were already delayed by between six and nine months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five of the six blocks will be further delayed by three months following the latest termination of the main contractor’s services, said HDB in response to queries from ST. These flats are expected to be ready between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

The phase two flats were launched for sale in September 2019. Phase one was launched a year earlier in August 2018 and is being built by a different main contractor.

HDB said that it is in the process of bringing on board a new contractor in August to complete the remaining work, without compromising the quality of the project and safety of workers.

While more time is needed to complete the project, HDB said the phase two flats are still expected to be completed by the delivery possession date, based on its current assessment.

The delivery possession date is the legal contractual date by which HDB must hand over the flat to buyers.

Like the majority of BTO projects launched before Covid-19 hit, Punggol Point Cove was affected by the severe disruption caused by the pandemic, said HDB.

While HDB has managed to deliver more than 70 per cent of the delayed BTO projects to date, progress of phase two of Punggol Point Cove remained slow and was put under “close monitoring” several months ago.