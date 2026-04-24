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The HDB said that first quarter of 2026 rose by 19.6 per cent over the previous quarter, from 5,256 transactions in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 6,285.

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SINGAPORE – Prices of resale HDB flats have declined for the first time in close to seven years, dropping by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, compared with the fourth quarter of 2025.

This “comes on the back of five consecutive quarters of slower or no price growth”, said the HDB in an April 24 statement on the latest resale price index for the first quarter of 2026.

Flash estimates published by the board earlier in the month had also pointed to a 0.1 per cent drop in prices.

The HDB said that first quarter of 2026 rose by 19.6 per cent over the previous quarter, from 5,256 transactions in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 6,285.

This is 4.6 per cent lower than the 6,590 transactions completed in the first quarter of 2025.

About 6,900 new Build-To-Order flats will be launched in June 2026, in towns such as Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands.

The board advised buyers who are keen to participate in the June exercise to apply for an HDB Flat Eligibility letter by May 15.