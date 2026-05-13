PropertyLimBrothers co-founder Adrian Lim returns to PropNex with 36 agents

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PropertyLimBrothers co-founder Adrian Lim will be leading a team that includes those who chose to join him from PLB.

SINGAPORE - PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) co-founder Adrian Lim has returned to PropNex Realty, where he started his career in real estate, four months after PLB was hit by a controversy that saw two of its leaders quit amid allegations of an extramarital affair.

PropNex told The Straits Times on May 13 that 22 agents from PLB have joined the agency, while another 15 are set to follow suit, pending approval from the Council for Estate Agencies.

Mr Lim, who is senior associate group district director at PropNex, will be leading a team that includes those who chose to join him from PLB.

While he is still a PLB shareholder, he is not holding any positions or directorship in the company.

He said that returning to PropNex, where his practice was originally built over 12 years, would give his team “scale, infrastructure and reach”.

“To the clients we have served, those we are serving, and those who are choosing to walk with us into this next chapter: Thank you. The continuity of your work with my team is the priority,” said Mr Lim.

When asked what his return to PropNex would mean for PLB, Mr Lim said that as he is no longer in an operational role at PLB, he would not comment on its operations, strategy or any ongoing matters. ST has reached out to PLB for comment.

PLB, a boutique agency founded in 2017, ranked seventh on The Straits Times and Statista’s 2025 list of Singapore’s fastest-growing companies. It had a revenue of almost $6.5 million in 2023.

In late January, PLB was thrust into the spotlight following allegations about an extramarital affair between the firm’s second co-founder and former chief executive Melvin Lim and Ms Grayce Tan, who was then vice-president of strategy.

Mr Melvin Lim and Ms Tan resigned from the firm on Jan 25. Mr Marc Chan, the company’s former vice-president of operations, is now interim chief executive.

Mr Adrian Lim had stayed on in the company, and said in an exclusive interview with ST on March 9 that PLB was tightening governance and had launched a whistle-blowing channel for property agents and other employees to raise their concerns anonymously.

“In March, I spoke publicly about strengthening trust and governance at PLB. That work mattered then and it remains important,” said Mr Lim.

“As circumstances have evolved, my responsibility to my clients and to the team I lead has had to come first,” he added, without providing further details.

In April, PLB disputed reports about the extent of job cuts in its media arm, saying that figures cited were inaccurate and had affected its business. The firm said the retrenchments affected came from “a defined group” of its local media and back-end functions, as part of “a broader restructuring and transition of our media and back-end operations towards a more streamlined, technology-driven model”.

Mr Adrian Lim and Mr Melvin Lim, who met when they were both prison officers, started out in PropNex, but left in 2022 to form PLB Realty, where they built a strong online following through home tour videos and property analyses.

PropNex chief executive Kelvin Fong said the agency was delighted to welcome back Mr Adrian Lim and his team, citing his creativity, digital presence and innovative approach to property marketing.

As at May 13, PropNex has 14,387 agents and is Singapore’s largest property agency in terms of headcount. PLB has 53 registered agents.