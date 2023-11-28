Property agents ink new pact to prevent being ‘blocked’ from co-broking and conflict of interest

SINGAPORE - Meeting unfriendly seller agents who ignore her texts “all the way” is common for 14-year veteran property agent Grace Cheong.

Recounting creative “unethical” methods that seller agents use to avoid sharing co-broking commissions with buyer agents, Ms Cheong said she once encountered an agent who blatantly postponed her buyer’s viewing at Water Place in Tanjong Rhu to an indefinite date, and prioritised viewings with direct buyers who are not represented by any agent.

As Ms Cheong and her buyer contacted him separately, they managed to see through his ploy. But the agent subsequently insisted that her buyer could view the home that weekend only if he came unaccompanied.

“How is this fair to buyers who just want homes?” Ms Cheong asked.

Currently, for private property sale transactions, buyer agents have to negotiate with seller agents for their share of the commission through co-broking since buyers do not pay commission to the agents representing them.

The commission for such transactions is usually 2 per cent of the property’s sale price, of which the seller agent typically gets 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent and the buyer agent gets 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent.

On Nov 14, 16 property agencies – representing 88 per cent of the over 34,000 property agents in Singapore – inked a pact in a move to address the issue of agents trying to avoid sharing co-broking commissions.

The signatories included PropNex, ERA Realty Network, Huttons, OrangeTee and Tie and the Singapore Estate Agents Association (SEAA).

The agreement encourages agents to adopt a best practice guide for co-broking commissions from July 1, 2024. It calls for buyer or rental agents to collect commission fees from buyers or tenants, while sellers or landlords pay the agents representing them. These arrangements should be finalised in text before engaging clients.

While buyers are currently not required to pay their buyer agents commission fees, property agents say these fees are often factored into a higher sale price to account for the cost of co-broking commissions.

The agreement hence translates to a more upfront method of paying each client’s agent his commission.

The Council for Estate Agencies requires agents to be open to co-broking opportunities, and failing to do so is a disciplinary breach. However, some agents said they avoid lodging a complaint with the council as the process is cumbersome and time-consuming.

Co-broking applies to more than 90 per cent of private property resale and rental transactions, according to ERA Realty Network’s key executive officer Eugene Lim.

SEAA said the sharing of commissions creates potential conflict of interest, as the buyer’s agent is caught between putting the buyer’s interests first and protecting his own commission – which would, in effect, prioritise the seller’s interests.

Buyer agents may persuade their clients to view only units that offer them a higher percentage of co-broking commission, which might not be the cheapest or most suitable units for the buyer, said property agent James Lim.