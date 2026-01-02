Private residential prices posted 3.4 per cent gain in 2025 – slowest growth since 2020

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Private residential prices grew at a slower pace of 3.4 per cent in 2025 – the slowest growth since 2020 – compared with a 3.9 per cent increase in 2024, flash estimates released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Jan 2 showed.

This is substantially lower than the growth of 6.8 per cent in 2023 and 8.6 per cent in 2022, and the slowest growth since 2020 when prices rose 2.2 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fourth quarter, overall prices rose 0.7 per cent, compared with a 0.9 per cent increase in the third quarter, thanks to a bumper slate of new launches, which saw 2,856 units sold.

Gains in prices of new non-landed private homes and landed properties fueled overall price growth in the fourth quarter but this was capped by a drop in private resale prices.

Transaction volume shrank by 27.1 per cent to 5,399 deals in the fourth quarter from 7,404 deals registered in the third quarter, due to the seasonal year-end lull.

“Developers typically postpone launches in December, when buyers travel during the holiday season. This moderation does not signal a softening market,” said Mr Marcus Chu, chief executive of ERA Singapore.

Overall, the primary market delivered a stellar performance in 2025, with 10,611 units sold, marking the best performing year since 2021, he added.

“Despite heightened uncertainty earlier in 2025, including the Liberation Day announcement that briefly dampened sentiment in April, confidence recovered swiftly as Singapore proved largely insulated from tariff-related risks. Stronger-than-expected economic performance in 3Q 2025, alongside low unemployment and easing inflation, reinforced buyers’ sense of stability,” Mr Chu said.

For landed properties, prices increased by 3.5 per cent, compared to the 1.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter, supported by stronger demand from condo upgraders.

But as buyers gravitated towards new launches, resale and sub-sale activity in the secondary market softened during the quarter, resulting in non-landed private residential prices shedding 0.1 per cent, compared to the 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Among the sub-markets, prices of non-landed private residential properties grew the most by 1 per cent in the suburbs, compared with a 0.8 per cent rise in the third quarter.

This is followed by a 0.7 per cent price gain in the city fringe in the fourth quarter, compared with a 0.3 per cent increase in the third quarter.

In the prime district, prices fell by 3.2 per cent in fourth quarter, reversing a 1.7 per cent growth in the third quarter.

“In 2026, the private residential market is expected to remain resilient, with moderate price growth supported by strong owner-occupier demand and ongoing right-sizing trends,” Mr Chu said.

“Buyers can expect a pipeline of 19 private residential projects, and five EC launches this year. While this is fewer than 2025, which saw 24 private developments and 2 EC launches, overall home buying demand is expected to remain healthy,” he added.

In addition, 4,575 private residential units will be tendered out via the confirmed list of the first half 2026 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme, which is 50 per cent above the average confirmed list supply over the past decade. Another 4,610 units will be made available via the reserve list.

In all, the total GLS supply of nearly 9,200 units in the first half of 2026 will be comparable to that of the second half of 2025.