Private residential land supply to increase in 2H2026; Jurong white site to be launched in July

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An artist’s impression of the new precinct in Jurong Lake District.

SINGAPORE - Land supply for private housing will increase in the second half of 2026, with plans for Singapore’s second Central Business District moving ahead with the launch of a Jurong Lake District land parcel next month.

Some 4,745 private residential units will be launched on the confirmed list for the next six months . In all, it is up from 4,575 units in the first half of the year, and 4,725 units in the second half of 2025.

The latest figures bring the total government land sales supply on the confirmed list to 9,320 units for 2026. This is 50 per cent above the annual average of 6,100 units over the past decade.

It also means that the total supply of private housing in the pipeline will go up to around 61,000 units from the current 57,000 units. This includes 32,000 units available for sale in the next two years.

This increase in supply will cater to the “resilient demand for private housing”, with additional supply available on the reserve list if developers assess that there is demand, the Ministry of National Development said on June 3.

Reserve list plots are released for sale only if a developer offers a minimum price deemed acceptable to the Government, or there is sufficient market interest.

Comprising nine confirmed list sites and 13 reserve list sites, the 2H2026 GLS programme can yield 9,200 private residential units, 188,100 sqm gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space and 970 hotel rooms.

The confirmed list comprises eight private residential sites and one white site. It can yield 4,745 private residential units including 735 executive condominium (EC) units, and 83,350 sqm GFA of commercial space.

PropNex noted that four of the nine confirmed list sites are located in the city fringe area, and that seven of them are all newly introduced in the land sales programme.

The reserve list comprises eight private residential sites, one commercial site, two white sites and two hotel sites at River Valley Road and Telok Ayer Street carried over from the 1H2026 reserve list.

Jurong Lake District land parcel

The first of three land parcels in Jurong Lake District - a white site moved from the reserve list - will also be launched for tender in July under the confirmed list.

“We are also pressing ahead with plans to develop the Jurong Lake District into Singapore’s largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre, as part of our decentralisation efforts,” National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat said in a Facebook post on June 3.

The proposed development has a total potential yield of about 186,000 sq m, comprising a minimum of 40,000 sq m of office space. It c an also yield 1,200 residential units and spaces for retail, F&B, entertainment and other complementary uses, and will be supported by four MRT lines by 2032, further strengthening the district as a key business and lifestyle hub outside the city centre, Chee said.

In March this year, the URA had released the white site in Town Hall Link for sale under the reserve list of the first-half 2026 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme to give potential tenderers time to study the revised planning and tender requirements.

Development of JLD has progressed steadily over the years. According to the MND, the area around the Jurong East MRT interchange station is already an established business node with about 185,000 sqm of office space and 2,000 homes, supported by a wide range of amenities, healthcare and institutional uses.

The Town Hall Link site could revive developer interest in Jurong East, especially after the earlier JLD parcel was resized and reconfigured into a more manageable plot, KnightFrank Singapore research head Leonard Tay said.

But he pointed out that “decentralised locations beyond the borders of the fringe areas, such as Paya Lebar and one-north, tend to be less popular with office users. It would only be reasonable for developers to factor in a decentralised rental discount when formulating a realistic and viable land cost for the Town Hall Link site.”

“The attractive attributes of the site are not in doubt. However, it remains to be seen whether the government will accept a bid that reflects the reality that decentralised offices of scale are not yet proven among large blue-chip corporates,” Tay added.