Private home prices rose at gentler pace of 3.3% in 2025 even as new home sales hit 4-year high

SINGAPORE – The growth in private residential property prices eased in 2025, even as new home sales reached a four-year high.

The overall private residential price index rose at a slower pace of 0.6 per cent in the last three months of 2025, down from a 0.9 per cent increase from July to September, according to full-year data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Jan 23.

For the full year, price growth slowed to 3.3 per cent in 2025 from 3.9 per cent in 2024, marking the slowest pace of annual growth since 2020, as the market adjusted to lower interest rates amid a higher supply of new homes.

The performance differed across segments. Prices of landed homes led with a 3.4 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, while non-landed home prices fell by 0.2 per cent. For the full year, prices of landed homes rose 7.6 per cent, while those of non-landed homes rose by 2.3 per cent.

Within the non-landed segment, prices in the prime district fell by 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with the 1.7 per cent increase in the third quarter. In the city fringe, prices rose by 0.7 per cent, and 1 per cent in the suburbs .

In the rental market, URA said the overall private residential rental index fell by 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, the first quarterly fall since the second quarter of 2024. For the full year, rents rose 1.9 per cent, reversing a 1.9 per cent decline in 2024.

Sales activity eased in the fourth quarter but was higher for the year. Developers sold 2,940 private residential units, excluding executive condominiums, from October to December 2025, down from 3,288 units from July to September. For the whole of 2025, developers sold 10,815 units, the highest level since 2021, up from 6,467 units in 2024.

Developers also launched 2,632 uncompleted private residential units in the fourth quarter, compared with 4,191 units in the third quarter. For the full year, launches rose to 11,482 units, up from 6,647 units in 2024.

Resale transactions eased in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 3,529 units, from 3,881 units in the third quarter, accounting for 52.7 per cent of all sales.

In the same period, sub-sales dipped slightly to 230 units from 235 units, making up 3.4 per cent of total transactions. A sub-sale occurs when a condominium unit bought directly from a developer is sold to another buyer before the project is completed.

For the full year, there were 14,622 resale transactions and 1,055 sub-sale transactions. These figures are close to 2024’s 14,053 resale transactions and 1,428 sub-sale transactions.

A total of 2,018 private homes, including executive condominiums, were completed in the last three months of 2025, bringing total completions in 2025 to 7,996 units.

URA said a significant pipeline of 57,000 private residential units, including executive condominiums, is expected to be completed in the next few years.