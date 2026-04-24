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Resale transactions for private residential eased in the first quarter to 3,225 units, from 3,529 units in the previous quarter. These accounted for 59.6 per cent of all sales.

SINGAPORE - The overall private residential price index gained 0.9 per cent in the first quarter, a tad higher than the 0.6 per cent increase in the fourth quarter, according to data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on April 24.

The updated Q1 price index was above the 0.3 per cent flash estimate by the agency earlier this month, which analysts had expected as brisk sales at new launches Pinery Residences and Rivelle Tampines executive condominium (EC) were yet to be factored in at the time.

Developers launched 1,844 uncompleted private residential units in the first quarter, compared with 2,632 units in the fourth quarter. Some 2,013 private residential units (excluding ECs) were sold in the first quarter, compared with 2,940 units in the previous quarter.

Resale transactions eased in the first quarter to 3,225 units, from 3,529 units in the previous quarter. These accounted for 59.6 per cent of all sales.

Prices of landed homes fell 0.4 per cent, compared with 3.4 per cent growth in the fourth quarter, while non-landed home prices gained 1.3 per cent, reversing a loss of 0.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

Within the non-landed segment, prices in the prime district rose 0.6 per cent in the first quarter, compared with a 3.5 per cent drop in the fourth quarter. In the city fringe, prices rose by 0.8 per cent, up from 0.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, while prices in the suburbs were up 2.2 per cent, up from 1 per cent in the previous quarter.

In the rental market, URA said the overall private residential rental index rose 0.3 per cent, compared with a 0.5 per cent drop in the previous quarter.