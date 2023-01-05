Price growth of HDB resale flats slows in December, analysts expect prices to stabilise in 2023

SINGAPORE – Prices of Housing Board resale flats climbed slightly for the 30th straight month in December, with analysts expecting prices to moderate further in 2023 on the back of cooling measures.

HDB resale flat prices grew at a slower pace of 0.2 per cent in December compared with November’s 0.6 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said the cooling measures, higher interest rates and buyers resisting higher prices were a “triple whammy” for sellers.

“Excluding flats which are newer or have unique attributes, a majority of flats are sold close to the last transacted prices, reflecting a slight shift in bargaining power to buyers,” he said, adding that the price growth in December was the slowest since August 2019.

In 2022, prices were up 9.4 per cent, lower than the price growth of 13.6 per cent in 2021.

The latest property curbs seem to be effective in putting the brakes on the red-hot housing market, said OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun, noting that the monthly price growth in the last quarter of 2022 was below 1 per cent.

“The growth rate was slower as prices have already hit record highs in many locations, and many buyers are hesitant to pay much higher prices for a new unit,” she added.

“Moving forward, we expect price growth to remain moderate this year in view of the economic uncertainties, cooling measures and rising interest rates,” she said.

But 99 Group head of research Pow Ying Khuan said that the median resale price for the whole of 2022 grew to $527,000, climbing 8.7 per cent from $484,820 in 2021.

More HDB resale flats were sold in December, with the number rising by 4.8 per cent to an estimated 2,242 units from 2,140 units in November.

However, compared with December 2021, transactions were down by 7.7 per cent.

ERA Realty Network chief executive Marcus Chu said resale volume increased steadily in the last quarter of 2022 as the gentler rise in prices could have also encouraged more buyers to return to the property market.

“The gradual recovery in the transaction volume in November and December was despite the traditionally slower property market during the year-end school holiday and festive season,” he added.