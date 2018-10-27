The Woodleigh Residences launch: Convenience of integrated development a draw

SINGAPORE - Business analyst Loi Si Ling is interested in the new integrated development, The Woodleigh Residences, because of the convenient amenities that would be right at her doorstep.

The 23-year-old and her boyfriend, process engineer Jeff Chia, 27, were among the crowds who thronged the Bidadari Estate development's launch on Saturday (Oct 27).

"I like the concept of an integrated development which will have shops and restaurants and various other amenities. It will be very convenient," says Ms Loi.

Mr Chia added that the development's location, which connects to Woodleigh MRT station, is also appealing.

The couple are looking to buy their first property.

The Woodleigh Residences, a mixed-use commercial and residential development, was announced on Friday (Oct 26).

The development, which was jointly unveiled by Japanese property developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), comprises 667 two-, three- and four-bedroom units with prices starting at $1,873 per sq ft.

The development will not only be built above a shopping mall and Woodleigh MRT station, it will also include a private Japanese-style hot spring - overlooking Alkaff Lake and Bidadari Park.

Located at the junction of Upper Serangoon and Upper Aljunied roads, the premium project is Bidadari's only integrated development.

Units in the development will have picturesque views of Bidadari Park, Alkaff Lake, and the Bidadari Heritage Walk , a promenade of conserved rain trees converted into a community area accessible to the public.

Schools within 1km from the development include Maris Stella High School, Cedar Primary School and Stamford American International School.

The development is slated for completion by end-August 2022.

Mechanical engineer Brendan Huang, 34, and his wife are interested in the development because of its proximity to the city.

The couple, who have an eight-year-old son, currently live in a three-bedroom condominium unit in East Coast.

Though he will be a second-time buyer, Mr Huang says he is not too concerned about the cooling measures which were implemented earlier this year.

"I feel those won't really affect me too much. I think those looking to invest in property will be more worried."

In July, the Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD) was raised by 5 percentage points for citizens and permanent residents buying second and subsequent homes, and by 10 percentage points for entities.

Loan-to-value limits were also tightened by 5 percentage points for all housing loans granted by financial institutions.