PM Lee to speak on housing at the National Day Rally: What you need to know before that

SINGAPORE – In his National Day message on Aug 8, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he would outline at the National Day Rally on Aug 20 how the Government will adjust public housing schemes. This is to ensure flats remain accessible and affordable for Singaporeans of all income groups.

Housing schemes must also remain fair and inclusive for all, he added.

PM Lee said he will also announce extra help for some older workers who have not built up enough Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings for retirement.

Here is what has been announced or rolled out so far on the public housing front.

Review of HDB town classification

In his message, PM Lee noted that there are fewer undeveloped sites left to build new estates.

Existing non-mature estates are also steadily maturing with improving transport links and amenities, he said, adding that more new flats will be built in existing estates like Dawson.

In 1992, estates were categorised into mature and non-mature based on their physical attributes, such as availability of land, transportation connectivity and amenities.

Mature estates had limited land available for new HDB flats but were more well connected, whereas non-mature estates had more land but were not as developed.

Flat buyers often use the classification to form a top-line impression of what to expect in terms of pricing and an area’s amenities.

But 30 years on, it is time to review the estate classification framework to “keep pace with the times”, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said during a Forward Singapore public engagement session in November 2022.

Today, the gap between mature and non-mature estates is fast closing in terms of connectivity, convenience, amenities, quality and diversity of housing, said Mr Lee.

He cited Hougang, Sengkang, Jurong East and Jurong West, including Jurong Lake District, all of which are currently classified as non-mature estates.

Mr Lee had previously outlined three main considerations guiding the review.