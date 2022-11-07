People’s Park Centre to relaunch $1.8b collective sale after failed attempt

SINGAPORE - People’s Park Centre will take another stab at a $1.8 billion collective sale despite a failed attempt to sell at that price, which closed in August with no bids.

The public tender launches on Tuesday.

The previous tender had closed without any bids, and was followed by 10 weeks of private negotiations, with marketing agency ERA Realty Network reaching out to property developers, fund managers and overseas investors.

Although nothing came of it, Mr Sunny Wong, ERA’s division director for the collective sale, told The Straits Times that developers showed genuine interest.

Mr Koh Yam Khoon, chairman of the collective sale committee, said they remain optimistic about selling en bloc as the centre is located near the Central Business District and is next to an MRT interchange.

“It’s time for the Chinatown area to be rejuvenated, so we are confident to have the first-mover advantage,” he said.

The reserve price for People’s Park Centre works out to a land rate of $2,620 per sq ft per plot ratio (psf ppr). It also factors in the differential premium and the premium to top up the land tenure to a fresh 99-year lease.

But analysts remain sceptical as the large quantum poses a high risk for developers, especially with rising construction costs.

Huttons Asia’s senior director of research Lee Sze Teck said: “While buyers have shown a preference for integrated mixed-use developments, risks for People’s Park Centre are higher and the quantum exceeds $1 billion.”

Mr Lee said the land rate may set a new benchmark for residential units in the Chinatown area. “This may not be seen as realistically possible in today’s market,” he added.

The biggest collective sale here to date is the $1.34 billion Farrer Court deal sealed in 2007.

Asked about the decision to relaunch at the same reserve price, Mr Wong said the collective sales committee will not review the price without any concrete offers.

“Perhaps due to the scale of the project, more time may be needed to come to a decision or to consider a joint venture potential,” he said.

Attempts to sell the centre for $1.35 billion and $1.5 billion in 2019 failed as not enough owners consented to the move then.