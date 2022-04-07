Past Sers projects range from West Coast to Woodlands

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board on Thursday (April 7) announced that four HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 have been picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers).

The scheme involves demolishing old blocks, offering residents new units nearby with a fresh 99-year lease, and redeveloping the old site.

About 5 per cent of all HDB flats are suitable for redevelopment under Sers, said HDB. To date, 78 Sers projects have been completed since 1995, while three are still in progress.

These are some past Sers projects in various estates.

MacPherson

Three blocks in MacPherson Lane were picked for redevelopment in May 2018 at around the 50-year mark of their lease.

Blocks 81 to 83 MacPherson Lane - comprising 313 flats - were completed in 1968. The site included 27 shops with living quarters and two eating houses.

The 630 replacement flats at the MacPherson Blossom project in Circuit Road are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. They are located near the Circuit Road Food Centre and the MacPherson Market and Food Centre.

West Coast

In August 2016, eight blocks in West Coast Road were picked for redevelopment. These comprised 994 flats that dated back to 1979.

Residents were offered two replacement sites - Clementi Peaks in Clementi Avenue 1, which has 680 units, and West Coast ParkView in West Coast Crescent, which has 666 units.

Both projects will include facilities such as a playground, fitness corners, shops, an eating house, a childcare centre and a residents' committee.

Clementi Peaks is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of this year, while West Coast ParkView is expected to be ready in the third quarter of 2023.

Queenstown

The biggest collective redevelopment for public housing was announced in June 2014, comprising 3,480 units in 31 blocks in Commonwealth Drive and Tanglin Halt Road. The flats were completed between 1962 and 1963.

The revamp also required 157 market and hawker stalls, 50 shops and four eating houses to move out.

Four of the replacement sites - SkyParc @ Dawson, Dawson Vista, Forfar Heights and Commonwealth 10 - have been completed.

Key collection is under way for the remaining two, SkyResidence @ Dawson and SkyOasis @ Dawson.