Panoramic view of Singapore's public housing

Guests were given a panoramic view of Singapore at Livingspace, a refreshed visitors' gallery by the Housing Board at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh. The gallery reopened its doors on Sept 5 after a year of refurbishment, and aims to give the public a better understanding of the latest housing initiatives and how Singapore's public housing has evolved over the past six decades. The HDB gallery consists of two floors. At Level 1 is HomeScape, which consists of a skywalk floor and a panoramic video screen showcasing video installations of the HDB heartland. Visitors can enjoy a seven-minute music show by walking along the skywalk. At Basement 1 is the Main Gallery, which consists of seven themed spaces that illustrate the details behind the planning of Singapore's housing system. The Main Gallery also has a replica of a life-sized dragon playground slide. Livingspace is open to the public from Mondays to Saturdays, from 8.30am to 5pm. Admission is free.