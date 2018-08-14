Owner of unusual koi tank applies for permit

The owner of an eye-catching koi fish tank built on the stepped entrance to a ground floor Housing Board flat in Tampines has asked the town council for permission to keep it where it is.

The town council said the owner was previously unaware a permit was required.

Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng told The Straits Times yesterday that the tank is likely to be allowed if it is found to be structurally safe. He said the community has been accepting of the tank and it does not obstruct, even though it is located in a public space.

Mr Baey said there may have to be an undertaking by the owner to be responsible for the tank, adding that residents were not given carte blanche to transform common areas.

"If we do get this through (and give the permit), it does not mean people can do what they like with common spaces," he said. "It's always good to check with the authorities first."

The Straits Times understands it will take at least a week for any permit to be issued to the owner. A town council spokesman declined to give more details.

When ST visited the place yesterday afternoon, the home owner, who declined to give his name but looked to be in his 50s, said he had decided to mount the fish tank on the steps as he had little room for it indoors.

"Outside, nicer for everyone to see. The neighbours can appreciate and enjoy it also," he said.

The clear blue tank, with its glass walls sealed to the concrete, is located at Block 415 Tampines Street 41. Though it blocks the entrance to the flat, the family can access their home through the adjacent unit, which they also own.

One of the man's neighbours, who gave his name as Mr Hassan, said the tank is "unique and nice".

The 53-year-old driver said: "So long as it's safe, no obstruction (and the) town council approves, I think it's okay."

There have been other instances of residents decorating or altering public spaces. Last December, carpenter Tan Koon Tat embellished his Woodlands estate with hand-made Christmas decorations and a snow machine, after he was given approval by the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council.

But on March 24, golden flags at Block 108 Jalan Rajah, in Balestier, were removed after residents complained. They had been put up by freelance artist Priyageetha Dia, 26, as an art installation.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Lily Neo said while there are town council by-laws that govern common spaces, official approval also depends on the impact on the community.

"The feedback from residents was that it looked like joss paper," said Dr Neo of the golden flags.

Mr Baey said the authorities try to be as flexible as possible when it comes to enforcing the by-laws.

"We assess on a case-by-case basis and see how the community accepts it. But it's always good to check with the authorities, and town councils should also be open-minded," he said.

• Additional reporting by Timothy Goh