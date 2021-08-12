Over 4,900 BTO flats launched for sale in five estates

A total of 4,989 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats across seven housing projects in five estates were launched for sale by the Housing Board yesterday.

This was the third sales exercise for the year, with a median waiting time of just over four years for flats to be completed.

A highly anticipated BTO project is Queen's Arc in Queenstown - Singapore's oldest town - where 610 three-room and four-room flats are on offer across two blocks.

The site is next to Alexandra Hospital and is bounded by Queen's Crescent and Queensway Drive.

This is the first time in nine years that new flats have been launched in Queenstown.

The last BTO project launched there was the 1,179-unit Ghim Moh Edge project in November 2012, where at least seven units have changed hands for $1 million or more in recent years.

In Queen's Arc, prices start from $382,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $540,000 for a four-room flat, making the units here the most expensive in a mature estate in this launch.

Buyers will have to wait more than five years for these flats - the longest wait in this launch - as the project is estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

HDB said that the long waiting time is mainly due to additional preparation works required for the site as well as the design of the project.

One of the residential blocks, at 39 storeys high, is taller than most of the other BTO projects.

For the first time in 10 years, the non-mature estate of Jurong East will get its first new flats.

A total of 569 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer at Toh Guan Grove, located near the upcoming Toh Guan MRT station on the Jurong Region Line.

Prices start from $237,000 for a three-room flat and $347,000 for a four-room flat in this project.

The estimated completion date is in the first quarter of 2026, so buyers have to wait about four years for their homes.

The last BTO launch in Jurong East before this was the 518-unit Teban View in September 2011.

In the current launch, there are two BTO projects in the mature estate of Tampines.

The bigger project is Tampines GreenQuartz, where 1,613 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room units are on offer on a site close to Tampines West MRT station on the Downtown Line.

Prices start from $352,000 for a four-room unit and $485,000 for a five-room flat.

These flats are estimated to be ready in the second quarter of 2026.

The smaller project is Tampines GreenJade, where 546 four-and five-room units are on offer, on a land parcel that is located next to Bedok Canal and overlooks Bedok Reservoir.

Prices start from $342,000 for a four-room flat and $475,000 for a five-room unit.

The waiting time is about 3½ years, as these flats are slated for completion in the third quarter of 2025.

The smallest BTO project in this launch is Towner Residences in the mature estate of Kallang/ Whampoa. A total of 316 three-and four-room flats are on offer on a site in Towner Road, next to the Central Expressway. The project includes a block of rental flats.

Prices start from $336,000 for a three-room flat and $500,000 for a four-room flat.

These flats are slated for completion in just under four years, in the fourth quarter of 2026.

There are two BTO projects available in the non-mature estate of Hougang.

The smaller project is Kovan Wellspring, with 586 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room units on offer. It will be integrated with the new Paya Lebar Kovan Community Club. The site is located next to Heartland Mall and Kovan MRT station on the North-East Line.

Prices start from $289,000 for a three-room flat and $413,000 for a four-room flat.

These flats are estimated to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

The bigger project is Hougang Citrine, with 749 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room units in Hougang Avenue 3.

Prices start from $199,000 for a three-room flat, $324,000 for a four-room flat and $392,000 for a five-room unit, making them the most affordable in this sales exercise.

Buyers will also have the shortest wait for these flats - about three years - as the project is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

Applications for the flats close next Tuesday at 11.59pm on the HDB flat portal. The flats will be allocated through balloting.

In November, 4,400 flats will be offered in towns such as Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Jurong West, Kallang/Whampoa and Tengah.

Another 2,000 to 3,000 flats will be offered in towns such as Geylang, Tengah and Yishun next February, with more details to be released three months ahead of their launch.