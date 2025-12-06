Over 14,000 flats in Tengah completed, new neighbourhood centre to open in Q1 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An artist's impression of the Parc Point neighbourhood centre in Tengah, which will open in the first quarter of 2026.

SINGAPORE – More than 14,000 flats across 14 projects in Tengah have been completed to date, with over 12,000 households having collected their keys, HDB said in an update on Dec 6.

This is close to half of the 30,000 or so flats planned for Tengah, it added.

The update follows Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat’s remarks in July that almost half of Tengah’s 30,000 planned flats will be completed by the end of 2025 .

In the update, HDB also announced that the Parc Point neighbourhood centre will open in the first quarter of 2026.

The neighbourhood centre – Tengah’s second after Plantation Plaza, which was launched in June 2024 – will give residents greater access to amenities, with a FairPrice supermarket and Gourmet Paradise foodcourt as its first shops.

Sitting between Tengah Park Avenue and Tengah Drive in the town’s Park District, Parc Point is located next to Parc Residences @ Tengah, a Build-To-Order (BTO) project comprising 12 residential blocks with 1,044 units.

The 16,000 sq m neighbourhood centre will include a new polyclinic, as well as over 40 retail and dining outlets.

A 190m sheltered retail street will run from Parc Point to the ground floor of three neighbouring blocks, which will have an education centre and a Residents’ Network Centre, as well as various shops.

Since moving in, Tengah’s residents have complained about a lack of amenities and transport options, in addition to issues over the town’s centralised cooling system .

HDB noted that among the features at Parc Point and Parc Residences @ Tengah is a “wellness trail” that connects the neighbourhood centre, residential blocks and multi-storey carparks to encourage residents to adopt a more active lifestyle.

This includes a network of stairways alongside the main escalators, designed to encourage them to keep active and take the stairs. The stairways lead up to a roof garden and landscaped community spaces.

The atrium of the Parc Point neighbourhood centre in Tengah, which will open in the first quarter of 2026. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: HDB

Also part of the wellness trail is an elevated linkway connecting Parc Point’s roof garden to a network of sky terraces on the eighth storey of the residential blocks of Parc Residences @ Tengah.

Residents can enjoy panoramic views of the estate and its greenery, and use the fitness stations at these terraces.

An artist's impression of the future Gourmet Paradise foodcourt on level two of the Parc Point neighbourhood centre in Tengah. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: GOURMET PARADISE

Meanwhile, four elevated linkways connect to the multi-storey carpark at Parc Residences @ Tengah, which features a rooftop garden with thematic playgrounds, fitness stations and a 225m-long rubberised running track.

The garden is similar to the roof gardens of nearby completed BTO developments Parc Glen @ Tengah and Parc Clover @ Tengah.

Two staircases in the carpark connect to the rooftop garden, with steps featuring motivational messages to nudge residents to stay active and consider using the stairs.

The ground level of the carpark has been reserved for community activities, a childcare centre, a play space with climbing nets and open areas, and all-weather fitness stations.

The wellness trail also includes a 1.5km Rainforest Walk at the ground level of the Parc Residences @ Tengah and Parc Clover @ Tengah housing projects. The Rainforest Walk will have thematic playgrounds and habitat zones such as a bird sanctuary and butterfly garden , which will feature plants known to attract birds and butterflies .

HDB noted that six BTO projects in Park District – one of Tengah’s five planned districts – have been launched to date.

Five of the district’s projects – namely Parc Glen @ Tengah, Parc Clover @ Tengah, Parc Woods @ Tengah, Parc Flora @ Tengah and Parc Residences @ Tengah – comprising about 4,500 units have been completed, it added.

More amenities and infrastructure will be introduced as Tengah’s development progresses, the board said.

As at end November, eight pre-schools are open, with six more expected in the first quarter of 2026, which will also see Pioneer Primary School in Plantation District – Tengah’s first primary school – begin classes.

“Residents can look forward to other amenities such as Tengah Town Centre, Central Park and the Jurong Region Line in the coming years,” said HDB.