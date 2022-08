SINGAPORE - Two tenants on state land in Yishun will have to vacate their premises by mid-2023 to make way for planned developments.

Orto leisure park, at 81 Lorong Chencharu, and non-profit Ground-Up Initiative (GUI), located at 91 Lorong Chencharu, have been informed they will need to relocate when their tenancies expire, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) told The Straits Times.