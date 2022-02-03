Online survey to gather views and ideas to rejuvenate HDB heartland shops

SINGAPORE - Singapore residents can contribute ideas and views on how to breathe new life into Housing Board (HDB) heartland shops by participating in an online survey by the Ministry of National Development from Thursday (Feb 3).

The aim of the survey is to seek suggestions on how to rejuvenate these shops while preserving their heritage and cultural value in local communities, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post on Thursday.

"As Singaporeans' needs evolve, we must explore ways to continually rejuvenate and refresh our heartland shops so that they remain relevant, vibrant and endearing to our community. This is especially so in the face of the rise of online shopping," said Mr Lee.

Heartland shops, which are often located in or near housing estates, provide convenient and affordable options for residents living nearby to get their daily essential goods and services and reflect the distinctive character and identity of the neighbourhoods, he said.

"There are trades or local food unique to shops in specific neighbourhoods, which make them especially endearing," said Mr Lee.

"I'm sure many of us take great pride in introducing friends and family to well-known shops and popular eateries in our neighbourhood, including favourite bubble tea or confectionery shops."

These shops also serve a social purpose, functioning as spaces where residents can meet and interact with one another, he added.

"These shops, especially social enterprises, can also provide opportunities for local and inclusive employment for the community, or even a space for budding entrepreneurs."

HDB has around 15,000 shops spread out across town centres, neighbourhood areas and precinct shop clusters that are either rented out by the Board or owned by private operators.

Last January, the HDB had launched a tender for a eight-month long project to look into the social and economic value of HDB shops and the benefits they can bring to local communities, along with the impact Covid-19 has had on these shops.