Online survey to gather public views on new housing model for BTO flats in prime areas

SINGAPORE - Singapore residents will be able to share their views on the new public housing model for flats located in prime locations by participating in an online survey by the Ministry of National Development (MND) from Monday (May 31).

The model, which is still in the works, aims to keep Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in prime areas - such as the city centre and Greater Southern Waterfront - affordable and inclusive for Singaporeans.

It was first mooted by National Development Minister Desmond Lee in December.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the MND said it hopes to "jointly create" the new housing model with the public.

The survey, conducted on government feedback unit Reach's public consultation portal, will close on June 30. It is accessible at this link.

People can also write in to the MND at feedback@mnd.gov.sg.

Suggestions previously raised include selling these new flats with shorter leases, imposing a longer minimum occupation period before the units can be sold or rented out, and limiting resale only to the Housing Board, which can then resell them at an affordable price.

Mr Lee said each of these suggestions has its merits and trade-offs, with no straightforward way to deal with the challenges at hand.

The Government is building a diverse range of flat types in prime areas, including two-room flexi flats and rental housing where possible, to offer Singaporeans of different income levels the chance to live in these prime locations and reflect the diversity of Singapore's society, Mr Lee added.

Additional subsidies will be provided when purchasing these prime flats, on top of what is already granted today, to ensure that they remain affordable not just at the BTO launch stage but also to subsequent buyers.

But in the interest of fairness, Mr Lee said the Government may have to find a way to recover some of these additional subsidies provided for flats in prime locations.

The MND said it has plans to share the results of the online survey further down the line, although it still working out the details and format on how this will be done.