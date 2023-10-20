Working around trees, hills and an old market: How S'pore's heritage is being preserved in HDB estates

For families living in the SkyResidence @ Dawson and SkyOasis @ Dawson Housing Board (HDB) Build-To-Order (BTO) housing estates, home is in a lush and leafy wonderland. When Singapore-headquartered global built environment consultancy Surbana Jurong Group designed the two estates located along Margaret Drive, it drew on the area’s natural heritage for inspiration.

In the case of SkyResidence, it conserved the first market block in HDB’s first town centre (Block 38) and six longstanding Angsana trees in the site’s centre.

Mr Patrick Lee, Surbana Jurong’s director of architecture from the township team, explains: “A city needs urban memories to foster a sense of belonging and rootedness for the people it hosts in a period of time. These heritage elements play an important role to define that memory.

“The design revolves around the conserved trees and the historic market, resulting in the establishment of a central communal area reminiscent of the former central square, now in a circular configuration. This design decision dictated the housing blocks’ layout, with the buildings curving around the conserved features.”