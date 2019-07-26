Number of HDB resale flats sold in Q2 2019 grew nearly 30%, prices dip for 4th straight quarter

SINGAPORE - The number of Housing Board (HDB) resale flats that changed hands in the second quarter of 2019 grew nearly 30 per cent as compared with the first three months of the year, latest public housing figures show.

There were 6,276 resale transactions in the second quarter of the year, up 29.8 per cent from the 4,835 cases in the first quarter, according to the HDB, which released the data on Friday (July 26).

This year's figure was also 5.6 per cent higher than the resale transactions in the second quarter of last year.

The prices of resale flats dipped 0.2 per cent from the previous three months, making for the fourth straight quarter of decline.

Five-room flats in Toa Payoh fetched the highest median resale price at $839,000, followed by those in Queenstown at $815,000 and Bukit Merah at $780,000.

Latest figures also showed that HDB approved 4.8 per cent more applications to rent out flats in the second quarter of the year.

It approved 12,335 applications, up from the 11,775 in the first quarter of the year.

The number of approved applications to rent out HDB flats was 2.6 per cent higher in the second quarter of this year, compared with the same quarter in the previous year.

As at June 30, there were 58,528 flats being rented out, an increase of 1.3 per cent over the 57,764 in the first quarter of this year.

The highest median rent recorded was for five-roomers in Queenstown, at $2,800.

This was followed closely by five-room units in Bukit Merah at $2,730, and four-room flats in the central at $2,700.

HDB also said on Friday that it will be offering about 3,300 Build-To-Order flats in Punggol and Tampines in August, as well as about 4,500 BTO flats in Ang Mo Kio, Tampines and Tengah in November.

There will also be concurrent Re-Offer of Balance Flats (ROF) and Sale of Balance Flats exercises in August and November.

ROF flats that have not been selected remain available for open booking by eligible home buyers throughout the year.

More details are available on the HDB InfoWEB.