New waterfront district in Punggol to open, over 2,000 new flats to be launched in August

SINGAPORE - More than 2,000 families can opt for waterfront living when two housing projects at a new Punggol district are launched later in August.

Occupying the north-eastern tip of Punggol town, where the land meets the Johor Strait, Punggol Point District has been envisioned as a smart and green town that pays homage to its heritage as a farming area, said the HDB on Sunday (Aug 26).

The projects - the 1,172-unit Punggol Point Cove and 940-unit Punggol Point Woods - are expected to be completed by 2023. They are located next to the new Punggol Coast MRT station, to open in the same year.

One of the key features of Punggol Point is a new heritage trail along Old Punggol Road, once the main transportation route for farmers and fishermen plying their wares from Punggol to Serangoon.

This will be pedestrianised into a 1.5km trail offering a seamless connection from MyWaterway@Punggol to Punggol Jetty.

The heritage trail will have a 10m green buffer zone on both sides of the carriageway, preserving "the rustic ambience, green tunnel effect and undulating terrain of Old Punggol Road", the Housing Board said.

An old bus stop which once served the only two buses in the area has also been retained.

The HDB also promised easy access to dining, retail and recreational facilities in the area through public transport, walking, cycling and, possibly, autonomous buses and on-demand shuttles in the future.

In addition, housing projects will be designed to allow residents and visitors easy access and enjoyment of the seafront. They will be integrated with the existing Punggol Promenade through green spaces and parks.



A Heritage Trail offers seamless connection from My Waterway@Punggol to Punggol Jetty. PHOTO: HDB





Punggol Town comprises 11 districts, including seven waterfront housing districts. PHOTO: HDB



This is the fifth of seven waterfront housing districts planned for Punggol, which will have 11 districts in total.

Some 25,700 flats in the first four waterfront districts have been offered over 31 Build-to-Order projects, with close to 100 per cent take-up rate, the HDB said in its statement on Sunday.

An exhibition on the plans for Punggol Point District will be held at the HDB Hub Sales Atrium from Tuesday. The public can visit the exhibition and share what they would like to see along the Heritage Trail, said the HDB.

Punggol resident Tracy Peh, 40, welcomed the trail, which she said would serve as a good source of information for residents and future generations.

The customer relations manager, who used to visit Punggol often as a child, said it was "just a lot of plants and deserted farms" at the time.

"Now, it is a vibrant housing estate, but we still get to keep the nature through parks and Coney Island," she said. "The Heritage Trail will help new generations get a sense of the changes."