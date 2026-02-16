New private home sales rose in January following launch of three projects with over 1,500 homes

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Analysts said January’s sales were largely driven by three new launches, including Newport Residences in Anson Road.

SINGAPORE - New private home sales more than doubled in January from the previous month, after the year-end slowdown in 2025.

A total of 466 new homes, excluding executive condominiums (ECs), were sold in January, compared with 197 units sold in December 2025 and 325 units in November 2025, according to data released on Feb 16 from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

The latest figures mark a three-month high since October 2025, when developers moved 2,424 units excluding ECs.

Including ECs, a total of 990 new homes were sold in January, up from 234 units sold in December 2025 and 346 units in November 2025.

Analysts said January’s sales were largely driven by three new launches – Coastal Cabana in Pasir Ris , Newport Residences in Anson Road and Narra Residences in Dairy Farm Walk – which collectively injected 1,534 new units that month.

“New home sales climbed to a three-month high in January, pointing to renewed homebuying interest after the year-end slowdown in transactions as new launches come on the market. The relatively encouraging showing was underpinned by the successful launch of Newport Residences in the core central region (CCR), alongside stable take-up at Narra Residences in the outside central region (OCR),” said PropNex’s head of research and content Wong Siew Ying.

“We think this is a positive start to developers’ sales in 2026, reflecting buyer engagement in both the prime and mass-market segments.”

However, on a year-on-year basis, new home sales were down 57 per cent from the 1,083 units shifted in January 2025 , Ms Wong pointed out.

Newport Residences and Narra Residences, which are private residential projects, accounted for 786 new private homes launched. The two developments collectively sold 254 units, accounting for 54.5 per cent of January’s private home sales. Coastal Cabana is an EC project.

Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, head of research and data analytics at Singapore Realtors Inc (SRI), noted that Coastal Cabana and Narra Residences, collectively launched 1,288 units in the suburbs and accounted for 71 per cent of total transactions .

Coastal Cabana was the top selling project of the month, moving 504 units at a median per square foot price of $1,790, while Narra Residences sold 122 units at $2,148 psf.

The two projects cater to a broad base of owner occupiers and upgraders seeking more accessible price points, said Mr Sandrasegeran.

In the CCR, developers sold 162 new units in January. The bulk of the sales was driven by freehold development Newport Residences, which sold 132 out of its 246 units at a median price of $3,070 per sq ft when it was launched that month , said Ms Wong.

Without fresh projects being launched in the city fringe, homebuyers dipped into existing launches which transacted 121 new units in January, slightly higher than the 110 units sold in December 2025, said Ms Wong.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said some 75 per cent of the units sold in Newport Residences were priced at $2.5 million and below, an attractive price point for buyers looking for a freehold project in the prime district.

He also noted that 82.6 per cent of buyers in Newport Residences were Singaporeans, while foreigners made up 3 per cent.

In total, nearly 2 per cent or nine units of the new condos sold in January were purchased by foreign buyers, up marginally from 1.7 per cent in December, said Ms Wong.

Of these, four units were from Newport Residences, two units from Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard, as well as one unit each from The Sen, Aurea and One Marina Gardens.

ERA Singapore’s chief executive Marcus Chu said Singaporeans continued to dominate the market in January, accounting for 87 per cent of new non-landed private home sales (excluding ECs), or 402 units.

There were eight new condo units transacted at $5 million and above. Six of the units were bought by Singaporeans and two were sold to Singapore permanent residents (PRs).

The highest-value transaction was a 2,067 sq ft four-bedder unit at Newport Residences, purchased by a Singapore PR for $8.65 million, said Mr Chu.

Ms Wong said she expects to see heightened market activities in the suburbs in the coming months with several high-profile projects lined up in 2026.

These include Pinery Residences, part of a mixed-use development in Tampines, Lentor Garden Residences, and the first private condo launches in new precincts in Bayshore and Tengah – Vela Bay and Tengah Garden Residences, respectively.

Ms Wong also expects the upcoming launch of 455-unit River Modern, which is located near the Great World MRT station and various amenities, to benefit from the sustained interest in CCR projects.