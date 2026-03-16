New private home sales dwindle to 246 units in February during Chinese New Year lull

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No new private home projects were launched during the Chinese New Year festive season.

SINGAPORE - Developers in Singapore sold 246 private homes in February, down 84.6 per cent from the 1,597 units moved a year earlier, with no new projects launched during the Chinese New Year festive season.

Data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on March 16 also showed that the latest February sales – excluding sales of executive condominiums (ECs) – are also just over half the 466 units sold in January 2026 .

Including ECs, 266 units were sold in February, with just 15 launched, versus the 1,626 sold and 1,694 launched in the same month in 2025. In January 2026, 990 units were sold and 1,534 were launched.

Among the three market segments, the rest of central region, or city fringe, led in condo and private apartment sales, accounting for 41.9 per cent of sales in February.

This was followed by the suburban outside central region, which accounted for 32.5 per cent of primary sales, and the prime core central region, which made up 25.6 per cent of new sales. THE BUSINESS TIMES