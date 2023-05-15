New homes set to be built on former Sers site near Great World mall

A former Sers site bounded by Zion Road, Havelock Road and Kim Seng Road. The site is set to be developed primarily for housing. ST PHOTO: RYAN CHIONG
Ng Keng Gene
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE – New homes are set to be built on two land parcels in Zion Road that were part of a Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) site. Industry observers say some of these homes could be Housing Board flats under the prime location public housing (PLH) model.

On Friday, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) published a proposed amendment to its master plan that primarily involved changes to the two adjacent land parcels in Havelock that occupy an estimated 2.3ha in total – just over the size of three football fields.

