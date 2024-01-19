New homes and park set to be built near Kembangan MRT station, community club to be redeveloped

SINGAPORE - A new residential development will be built on a plot of land next to Kembangan MRT station, which currently houses a football field with a running track and a basketball court.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Jan 16 published a proposed amendment to its masterplan, to re-zone several land parcels and prepare the site for housing. The development will include a new neighbourhood park as well as commercial and recreational amenities, URA said.

The plot proposed for residential use is nearly 2ha, or almost the size of three football fields. Currently zoned for residential use with shops on the first storey and a plot ratio of 2.5, it will be re-zoned to be only for residential, with a higher plot ratio of 3.2. This means the development can have more than 36 storeys.

An adjacent plot along Lengkong Tiga that houses the Kampong Kembangan Community Club will be re-zoned as a park.

URA said the proposed residential development will meet demand for housing and allow future residents to tap the site’s proximity to amenities and transport nodes like Kembangan MRT station.

In a Facebook post on Jan 16, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is an MP for Marine Parade GRC, said plans are underway to rejuvenate the Kembangan area, which includes the redevelopment of Kampong Kembangan Community Club.

Some existing facilities in the area will be affected, Dr Tan said, adding that he and his team will work with respective agencies to “ensure a smooth transition” and minimise inconvenience to residents.