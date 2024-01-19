New homes and park set to be built near Kembangan MRT station, community club to be redeveloped

SINGAPORE - A new residential development will be built on a plot of land next to Kembangan MRT station, which currently houses a football field with a running track and a basketball court.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Jan 16 published a proposed amendment to its masterplan, to re-zone several land parcels and prepare the site for housing. The development will include a new neighbourhood park as well as commercial and recreational amenities, URA said.
The plot proposed for residential use is nearly 2ha, or almost the size of three football fields. Currently zoned for residential use with shops on the first storey and a plot ratio of 2.5, it will be re-zoned to be only for residential, with a higher plot ratio of 3.2. This means the development can have more than 36 storeys.
An adjacent plot along Lengkong Tiga that houses the Kampong Kembangan Community Club will be re-zoned as a park.
URA said the proposed residential development will meet demand for housing and allow future residents to tap the site’s proximity to amenities and transport nodes like Kembangan MRT station.
In a Facebook post on Jan 16, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is an MP for Marine Parade GRC, said plans are underway to rejuvenate the Kembangan area, which includes the redevelopment of Kampong Kembangan Community Club.
Some existing facilities in the area will be affected, Dr Tan said, adding that he and his team will work with respective agencies to “ensure a smooth transition” and minimise inconvenience to residents.
Asked about the fate of the community club and if a replacement will be built, URA said agencies are currently firming up the details and will share more information when ready.
The community club hosts a variety of classes including line dancing and ballet, and has facilities such as a co-working space, a dance studio and a karaoke room.
Responding to queries, a People’s Association (PA) spokesman said when redevelopment works on the current building begins, Dr Tan and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong - who is also an MP for Marine Parade GRC - will work with agencies and grassroots volunteers to minimise disruption to residents.
He cited making use of nearby community clubs and residents’ committee or residents’ network centres to continue programmes and classes as much as possible.
Other community clubs in the area include the Kampong Ubi Community Centre, Bedok Community Centre and Eunos Community Club.
An 84-year-old retired babysitter, who only wanted to be known as Madam Lee, was among the residents who lamented the potential loss of the community club and other facilities.
She takes qigong classes with her friends there every morning, to avoid staying home alone.
“If the community club is gone, there will be no place for my instructor to hold qigong classes,” Madam Lee said in Mandarin.
She added that there are no alternative gathering spots for her to chat with friends on weekday afternoons, since the nearby void decks are not as centrally-located and do not come with toilets.
Retired civil servant Chua Lay Tin, 68, who visits the community club up to five times a week to play badminton and read newspapers, felt that a community club is more practical and useful than a park, and replacing it was unnecessary.
Another long-time Kembangan resident of 30 years, who only wanted to be known as Mr K, was upset about the potential removal of the field. He uses the running track there every morning.
“Why must we be deprived of a field, when this is the only green space in the area?” said the retired civil servant in his sixties. “By all means, redevelop the community club but keep the field for us.”
Other nearby parks lack a large open space for adults to play group sports or for children to run around, he added.
Property analysts said the upcoming residential development is likely to attract many prospective buyers as it is located next to an MRT station.
Property portal Mogul.sg’s chief research officer Nicholas Mak reckons it is more likely that a condominium will be built on the site instead of Housing Board flats, given its location next to Kembangan MRT station - making it very valuable.
He estimated that the site could yield around 720 to 740 condo units, or 500 to 600 HDB flats.
If HDB flats are built, these are likely to be launched under the Plus model which come with stricter resale conditions, he said.
There will be strong pent-up demand for new HDB flats in the area, given that nearby flats are about 35 to 36 years old, he added.
Mr Mak also said rezoning the site to be solely for residential use is a “missed opportunity”, as there are very few vacant plots of land to develop a decent-size retail mall near Kembangan MRT Station.
OrangeTee Group chief researcher and strategist Christine Sun said the site could be suitable for either a condominium or HDB flats.
More than 400 HDB flats could be built, or 550 to over 600 condo units, she added.