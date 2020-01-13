New HDB estates to have more greenery

From planting new trees to preserving mature ones, public housing estates are set to become more green.

In a big push to create a liveable and sustainable environment for residents, the HDB is ramping up efforts to provide more integrated foliage and greenery in new estates.

More than 80 developments, to be progressively completed from this year, must provide more greenery. Dawson in Queenstown and Keat Hong in Choa Chu Kang are the first two estates to be built according to HDB's new guidelines. Dawson estate, envisioned to be "Housing in a Park", will have more than 4,300 new trees from over 70 species.

