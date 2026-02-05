Nearly 7,000 BTO flats to go on sale in June, including in Berlayar estate and Ang Mo Kio

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A Build-To-Order (BTO) project with nearly 2,000 flats in the new Berlayar estate on the former Keppel Club site will go on sale in June, along with two projects near schools in Ang Mo Kio.

These are among seven projects to be offered at that time.

Others include two projects in the new Sembawang North neighbourhood, which together have 2,000 flats.

On Feb 4 , the Housing Board published details of 6,900 flats in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Bukit Merah, Sembawang and Woodlands that will be launched in June.

The second BTO project in the new Berlayar estate in Bukit Merah, which is part of the Greater Southern Waterfront, will have a bumper crop of 1,960 flats.

Located along Telok Blangah Road, next to Telok Blangah MRT station, it comprises two-room flexi, three- and four-room flats.

Most of the units are two-room flexi and four-room flats – 810 and 980 units respectively. The remaining 170 units will be three-room flats.

The project will have amenities such as an eatery, a supermarket, restaurants, cafes, shops and pre-schools.

Property analysts said the project would likely fall under the Prime category, given its location on the city fringe, and is expected to be highly sought after.

Plus and Prime flats, which are closer to the city centre, transport nodes and amenities, come with stricter resale conditions, such as a 10-year minimum occupation period and a subsidy clawback, unlike Standard flats.

Ms Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at property firm Realion (OrangeTee & ETC) Group, expects high application rates for the project as it is located right in front of an MRT station.

“With a large number of two-room flats available and given its excellent location, these units are likely to attract strong interest from single applicants,” she said, noting that singles’ application rate stood at 7.4 for the first BTO project in the estate. This means there were more than seven singles applying for each two-room flexi flat.

For new flats, singles aged 35 and above can apply only for two-room flexi units.

Some 7,000 HDB flats and 3,000 private homes will be built on the former Keppel Club site. In October 2025, 880 flats were launched at Berlayar Residences, the first project in the new estate.

The overall Greater Southern Waterfront comprises 30km of coastline from Marina East to Pasir Panjang. Some 2,000ha of land – twice the size of Punggol – has been earmarked for future redevelopment.

The June sale of two projects in Ang Mo Kio will have a total of 1,050 units.

One of the projects is in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 2, across the road from CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School. It will have about 480 three- and four-room flats alongside amenities such as an eatery, a mini-mart, pre-school and shops.

The other project, with 570 two-room flexi and four-room flats, is located along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. It is near Mayflower Secondary School and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

Both projects are about a 10- to 15-minute walk from Mayflower MRT station.

PropNex chief executive Kelvin Fong said he expects the two projects – whose flats could be classified as Plus – to be a popular choice among families as they are near schools such as CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School, Ang Mo Kio Primary School and Mayflower Primary School.

In the new Sembawang North estate, a combined 2,000 units will be built across two projects along Sembawang Drive and Sungei Sembawang.

The larger, 1,130-unit project will have two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats, as well as three-generation units.

The other project, which is adjacent to Northoaks Primary School, comprises 870 two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats.

Mr Fong said the larger flat types offered in these projects are likely to appeal to growing families and multi-generational households. Units in the projects could be categorised as Standard flats.

However, he expects moderate demand for the projects as they are not situated near any MRT station – the nearest is Sembawang station, which is a 15- to 20-minute walk away. There is also a lack of amenities nearby, he added.

But he noted that the projects are located near the Sembawang Shipyard precinct, which is slated for transformation into a mixed-use waterfront district with housing, retail and dining offerings. Works for the district will begin in 2028 after the shipyard is relocated.

In Woodlands, a 640-unit project comprising two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats will be built on a site bounded by Woodgrove Avenue and the SLE.

The project is about a 10- to 15-minute walk from the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub, and analysts expect it to fall under the Standard category.

A 1,210-unit project in Upper Thomson, which comes under Bishan town, will also be launched in June. It will have the first public housing units launched for sale in the Lakeview area near MacRitchie Reservoir.

The plot is in Upper Thomson Road and next to Lakeview Estate, a five-minute walk to Marymount MRT station. It will house around 470 two-room flexi and 740 four-room flats in five blocks. Two blocks will have about 50 public rental flats.

HDB said on Feb 2 that construction work will begin from the second quarter of 2026.

The blocks in the project will range from 18 to 40 storeys high, and will be oriented to offer residents scenic views, including that of MacRitchie Reservoir.

Analysts said the project could fall under either the Prime or Plus classification.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of data analytics at real estate agency Huttons Asia, said the project could be classified as Prime, given its proximity to the reservoir and Marymount MRT station. He noted that recent BTO projects in Bishan were classified as Prime.

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property portal Mogul.sg, however, expects the upcoming developments to be Plus projects as they are located farther from the Bishan town centre, with fewer amenities.