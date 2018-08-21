mySG Home's 88,888th listing wins owner $888

A desire to know the value of her five-room Housing Board flat near Bedok Reservoir saw Ms Emily Chua win $888 just by subscribing to SRX Property's mySG Home service.

Ms Chua, a 42-year-old marketing manager in retail, had no clue her home was the 88,888th property tracked by mySG Home, a free service which allows home owners, renters or home seekers to track the sale and rental value of properties in real time.

The service is accessible through the SRX website or the mySG Home mobile application.

Yesterday, she received the cash from StreetSine Technology Group chief executive Jason Barakat-Brown.

StreetSine owns the SRX portal and provides advanced data, analytics and communication applications to real estate and finance professionals in Singapore.

Ms Chua decided to subscribe to mySG Home on National Day because she wanted to know the value of her flat, where she has lived for 12 years, and if it was possible to invest in other properties.

"It is just an initial exploration to see if I can upgrade or invest," she said. "This service is useful for comparing prices of places in the same location and it is convenient to see the information of the properties It also allows you to do a virtual tour of the properties."

In the past, she had to flip through individual listings and call the respective agents. She also had to physically view over 30 units.

"It's about having all the details readily available, such as the number of units, surrounding facilities like schools and the prices," Ms Chua said.

Mr Barakat-Brown is optimistic that one-third of all properties in Singapore will be tracked on the service soon.

It gets 3,000 new subscribers per week and hopes to track 100,000 properties in the near future.

"We also hope to add on more features that will capture everything in relation to property ownership," he said. "This can be in aspects such as insurance, utilities and other home services such as maintenance and renovation."