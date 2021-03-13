Move to install solar panels at nearly 1,200 more HDB blocks

In its latest push to generate more clean energy in Singapore, the Housing Board called for its sixth tender yesterday to install solar panels at 1,198 HDB blocks and 57 government sites.

It is to meet demand for the production of a total solar capacity of 70 megawatt-peak (MWp) across government sites and HDB blocks managed by the Sembawang, Tampines and Tanjong Pagar town councils.

Government sites that are covered in this tender include 40 primary and secondary schools, as well as the Tuas South Desalination Plant and Kallang Fire Station.

It comes under the Government's SolarNova programme, which compiles solar demand from various agencies to enjoy economies of scale, and is jointly led by HDB and the Economic Development Board.

As part of this tender, vendors will be required to install smart electrical sub-meters at HDB blocks to track energy con-sumption patterns and the perfor-mance of common services such as lifts, lights and water pumps at each block.

With this data, the HDB and respective town councils will then be able to optimise maintenance cycles of these common services, as well as detect anomalies such as equipment faults.

Under the SolarNova programme, harnessed solar energy is first used to power common services in HDB estates in the daytime. Excess energy will be channelled to the electrical grid.

On average, HDB blocks are able to achieve net-zero energy consumption at common areas, which means the building produces more energy than it consumes.

Across all six tenders, the HDB has committed to a total solar capacity of 330 MWp for 6,901 HDB blocks as it leads the charge to reduce Singapore's carbon emissions and, in turn, the effects of climate change.

This is equivalent to powering 82,500 four-room flats with solar energy, potentially reducing carbon emissions by 198,000 tonnes a year, said HDB.

HDB is working towards its solar target of 540 MWp by 2030 - the equivalent of powering about 135,000 four-room flats with clean energy - which was announced in 2019.

The target could potentially generate 648 gigawatt hours (GWh) of green energy annually, said HDB.

It will contribute towards the national solar targets of 1.5 gigawatt-peak (GWp) by 2025, and 2 GWp by 2030, as set out under the Singapore Green Plan.

As at last December, about 2,470 HDB blocks have had solar panels installed. Works at another 2,080 HDB blocks are in progress or will commence soon.

Prior to this tender, the fifth solar tender under the SolarNova programme was awarded to Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Solar Singapore, last month.

It is Sembcorp's second contract under the SolarNova programme; the first was in 2018.

The fifth tender, which will reap a solar capacity of 60 MWp, had attracted five bids from local and foreign companies.

It will see solar panels installed at 1,154 HDB blocks and 46 government sites, starting from the first quarter of this year, with an expected completion date in the third quarter of 2023.

The HDB blocks include those managed by the Marine Parade, East Coast-Fengshan and Jalan Besar town councils, 31 primary and secondary schools and the Coney Island Reception Hub.

Mr Koh Chiap Khiong, chief executive of Singapore, South-east Asia and China at Sembcorp Industries, said: "With our inter-national track record, we are well positioned and committed to support Singapore's Green Plan, and to serve the nation with clean energy."

