More than 5,700 BTO flats launched in last sale exercise of the year, including 1,500 in Bishan

SINGAPORE -A total of 5,795 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats have been launched for sale by the Housing Board (HDB) on Tuesday (Nov 17), in the final sales exercise for the year.

These flats are spread across seven housing projects in five estates.

The biggest housing project is Bishan Ridges, where 1,502 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer.

The site in Bishan Street 14 is next to the Kallang River and about 400m or a five-minute walk from Bishan MRT station.

Prices start from $374,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $528,000 for a four-room flat.

Prices are slightly higher than the 472 units in Bishan Street 11 launched in the August BTO sales exercise, likely due to its proximity to the MRT station. Prices of the flats launched in August started at $302,000, without grants, for a three-room flat and $484,000 for a four-room flat.

The estimated completion date is in the second quarter of 2026, When The Straits Times first reported on the flats in Oct last year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the estimated completion date was 2025.

Besides Bishan, the other flats are spread across the mature towns of Toa Payoh (Bidadari) and Tampines, and the non-mature towns of Sembawang and Tengah.

In Toa Payoh (Bidadari), there are two BTO projects. The smaller of the two is ParkView @ Bidadari, where some 358 three-room and four-room flats are located next to the upcoming Alkaff Lake and is walking distance from Woodleigh MRT station.

The other Toa Payoh project is Bartley Beacon, with 880 three-room, four-room and five-room flats on a site next to Maris Stella High School and is walking distance from Bartley MRT station.

In both locations, prices start from $324,000 for a three-room flat and $466,000 for a four-room flat.

Five-room flats in Bartley Beacon start from $627,000, making them the most expensive flats in this launch.



Bartley Beacon is walking distance from Bartley MRT station. PHOTO: HDB



The estimated completion dates for these Toa Payoh flats are in the first and second quarter of 2025.

In Tampines, 750 two-room flexi, four-room and five-room flats are on offer at Tampines GreenEmerald, on a site next to Bedok Canal, bounded by Bedok Reservoir Road and Tampines Street 96.

Prices start from $334,000 for a four-room flat and $460,000 for a five-room flat.

There are two housing projects in Tengah, both within the Garden district.

There is Garden Court @ Tengah with 790 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats. Across from it is Garden Terrace @ Tengah with 789 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats.



Garden Terrace @ Tengah (pictured) is located across from Garden Court @ Tengah. PHOTO: HDB



These flats will be served by Tengah Plantation MRT station and Hong Kah MRT station on the upcoming Jurong Region Line.

In both locations, prices start from $108,000 for a two-room flexi flat and $394,000 for a five-room flat.

These flats will be the earliest to be completed in this launch around the first quarter of 2024.

In Sembawang, 726 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats are on offer at Sun Sails. Prices start from $92,000 for a two-room flexi flat and $336,000 for a five-room flat.



726 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats are on offer at Sun Sails. PHOTO: HDB



In addition, a total of 5,220 flats are on offer in this year's first Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) sales. The previous SBF exercise, which was typically held in May, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These flats are spread across mature and non-mature estates such as Marine Parade, Queenstown, Clementi, Punggol and Sengkang.

Applications for the flats close on Nov 23. The flats will be allocated through balloting.

This BTO sales exercise comes after a combined sales exercise in August, where bigger flats in Geylang and Ang Mo Kio were oversubscribed by 14 and 10 times respectively.

In February next year, HDB will launch some 3,550 flats in Bukit Batok, Tengah, Kallang/Whampoa and Toa Payoh (Bidadari).