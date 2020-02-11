More than 3,000 HDB flats launched for sale in Toa Payoh, Sembawang in first BTO exercise this year

SINGAPORE - The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 3,095 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in the first sales exercise of the year on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The flats are spread across two housing projects in the mature estate of Toa Payoh - one in Kim Keat and another near Caldecott - and one project in Sembawang.

In Toa Payoh, some 920 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer in Toa Payoh Ridge, located on a site between Caldecott and Braddell MRT stations.

The other site in Kim Keat, named Kim Keat Ripples, has 708 units in two-room flexi and four-room flat types.

In both Toa Payoh locations, prices start from $90,000, excluding grants, for a two-room flexi and $395,000 for a four-room flat.

Toa Payoh is also slated for a makeover under HDB's Remaking Our Heartland programme, where new residential developments and facilities will be introduced to rejuvenate the town.

The last BTO launch for Toa Payoh was the 542-unit Kim Keat Beacon in May 2018, where the four-room flats were four times oversubscribed.

In Sembawang, the 1,467 units on offer range from two-room flexi to five-room, including 45 three-generation flats.

The project, called Canberra Vista, is next to the newly opened Canberra MRT station. Prices start from $89,000, excluding grants, for a two-room flexi flat, $272,000 for a four-room flat and $355,000 for a three-generation flat.

It is near the upcoming Bukit Canberra, a 12ha integrated sports and community hub, slated for progressive completion from the second half of this year.

Application for the flats close on Feb 17.

In May, the HDB will offer another 3,750 BTO flats in Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris and Tampines.

A further 4,080 BTO flats in Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Geylang, Tampines will be released in August.