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More rental housing options being studied as demand from young Singaporeans grows

Mber Co-Living and Serviced Apartments in Serangoon houses both private ensuite rooms and serviced apartments with shared spaces for socialising.

SINGAPORE – More rental housing options could come on the market as the Government looks to meet younger Singaporeans’ demand for flexible accommodation.

These could include co-living, long-stay serviced apartments and Build-To-Rent models, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Aug 3.

The aim is to give people housing options for different stages of their lives, added Chee, who was speaking at the opening of Mber Co-Living and Serviced Apartments in Serangoon.

“While home ownership remains a key tenet of Singapore’s social compact, we recognise that there is also demand for flexible accommodation options, such as by younger Singaporeans who are looking to rent initially before buying their own homes,” he noted.

This group may choose to rent for various reasons, such as “to live independently or to enjoy greater flexibility”, he said.

“Maybe not forever, but for that period before you buy a home. I think this is something that will enrich and give greater options, greater diversity to our housing market,” added Chee.

However, he stressed that home ownership remains a key part of Singapore’s social compact.

The Government has worked with the private sector to explore a wider range of housing models, including long-stay serviced apartments which piloted in 2023.

These were introduced to meet the increased demand for rental housing from Singaporeans and those who work and study here.

In July 2026, a new independent living initiative was also announced under the SG Youth Plan. Under it, two private co-living operators will offer more than 100 subsidised rental units to people aged 21 to 35.

In his speech, Chee added that rejuvenating older estates should not mean leaving history and heritage behind.

He cited Mber as an example. Located on a site previously occupied by Lim Tua Tow Market, Mber’s tiered architecture was designed to recall the two-storey market and shophouses that once stood on the site.

Built on the former site of the historic Lim Tua Tow Market, Mber is Singapore's first purpose-built co-living and serviced residence, reimagining the spirit of community through contemporary design, hospitality and wellness. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Today, Mber houses both private ensuite rooms and serviced apartments with shared spaces for socialising. Communal areas include dining, quiet rooms, game rooms and sky rooms for yoga and meditation. Other facilities include rooftop gardens, herb gardens, a dog run and an indoor-outdoor gym.

“Instead of choosing between preserving or changing our existing spaces entirely, we can balance both by honouring the history of these spaces through thoughtful and sensitive design during the redevelopment process,” he said.

Chee also highlighted the role of housing developments in strengthening communities.

“Urban development must revolve around our people and communities, and create spaces where people can meet, interact, and forge meaningful relationships,” he said, highlighting how Mber offers social and recreational facilities for residents.

“How we design, how we build the physical spaces, will affect how people use them, how people interact with one another,” Chee said.

“As Singapore continues to develop, our greatest strength lies in our willingness to adapt and innovate. This includes embracing new housing concepts, rejuvenating our older estates and building dynamic and vibrant communities.”