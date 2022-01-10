More people unable to fully refund CPF after selling house in 2020

More people who used their Central Provident Fund (CPF) monies to pay their housing loans were unable to fully refund the amount after selling their properties in 2020, compared with the previous two years, data published by the CPF Board showed.

However, not a single person who was unable to do a full refund was required to top up their CPF in cash that year, as the vast majority of these cases sold their property at market value, the CPF Board told The Straits Times.

Home owners who sell their property at market value are not required to top up in cash if the selling price was not enough to fully refund the CPF monies used plus accrued interest.

But this means that this group would have less CPF monies to tap for their next property or for retirement purposes, said the CPF Board.

When home owners sell their property that was paid with CPF savings, they are required to refund the principal amount withdrawn, along with interest calculated at a rate of 2.5 per cent a year.

In 2020, around 4,580 people were unable to fully refund the CPF monies used after selling their properties, compared with around 3,960 people in 2019 and around 3,380 in 2018.

The board did not indicate the shortfall in funds for this group of people, nor give a breakdown of those who bought Housing Board (HDB) flats and private property.

Data showed that the number of home owners who used their CPF to pay their housing loan instalments decreased from around 817,000 in 2018 to 799,000 in 2020.

When contacted, the CPF Board said that last year's data would be released around July this year.

Both the private and public housing market started gaining steam in 2020 and ended on a high last year.

In the whole of 2020, private home prices gained 2.2 per cent while HDB resale prices rose 5 per cent.