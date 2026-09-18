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More homes could be built in Upper Changi near MRT stations, as URA relooks land density limits

The agency had previously said that the plots in Upper Changi Road East were being considered for new public housing.

SINGAPORE – The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has mooted raising the density limits of three housing plots in Upper Changi and Simei, so more people can live closer to MRT stations.

In proposed amendments to the URA Master Plan that were published on Sept 18, the agency raised the gross plot ratio of three plots of land in the Upper Changi area, which are close to Expo and Simei MRT stations.

The gross plot ratio is a figure that determines the maximum floor area of a development.

For each plot, URA said the proposed increase in the plot ratio would “optimise the provision of housing in view of its proximity to MRT infrastructure”.

The three plots fall within areas that the URA had in 2022 identified for public housing to potentially be built, as part of efforts to mix different housing types to encourage more interaction among residents of different backgrounds.

It noted then that the Upper Changi area had large private estates, including condominiums and landed houses.

Injecting public housing and amenities could improve accessibility to facilities for existing residents, and allow for more social mixing, the URA said at an exhibition following its Long-Term Plan Review in that year.

Since then, one of the areas – located next to Upper Changi MRT station – has been used for a Build-To-Order project, Simei Symphony, which became the Housing Board’s first Simei project in over 10 years when it was launched in July 2025.

The three plots mentioned in the proposed amendments on Sept 18 are among five plots of land in Upper Changi and Simei that have been earmarked for housing.

Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion Group, which comprises property firms OrangeTee and ETC, said the five plots can yield more than 2,000 homes if used entirely for public housing.

The largest of the three plots that have been put up for changes has an area of about 2ha, and sits between Upper Changi Road and Upper Changi Road East. It is located about 370m from Expo MRT station.

Based on its proposed plot ratio of 3.5, Sun said it can yield up to 600 flats – a 70 per cent increase on the 350 or so flats that can be built on the site at its current plot ratio of 2.1.

Across Upper Changi Link, another plot – that measures about 1.8ha in area – was also allocated a proposed plot ratio of 3.5.

This site, said Sun, can hold about 500 to 550 flats, up from the 300 to 350 flats that can be constructed based on the current 2.1 plot ratio.

The third plot proposed for amendment is next to the intersection of Simei Road and Simei Street 3, and is about 510m from Simei MRT station.

Sun said that it can yield about 480 to 530 flats based on its proposed plot ratio of 3.4, up from about 300 to 350 flats that its current plot ratio of 2.1 can accommodate.

The two other plots in the area that are slated for housing can yield up to 800 homes if used for public housing, said Sun.

She said there will likely be demand for homes in the area regardless of whether private or public homes are built, as families may want to live near the Singapore University of Technology and Design, while working adults might be drawn by the area’s proximity to Changi Business Park.

Simei Symphony had more than eight first-time applicants for each of its 100 five-room units, and more than six first-time applicants for each of its 140 four-room units in July 2025’s BTO exercise.